Three India-made cars score low at latest GNCAP crash tests

Three India-made cars have scored low in the latest round of GNCAP crash tests. Right at the bottom of the list is the Mahindra Bolero Neo with a 1-star rating. The test vehicle was equipped with two airbags, seat belt reminders, seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters. In the tests, it got 20.26 points out of 34 for adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, it scored 12.71 points out of 49.

Second in the list is the Honda Amaze with two stars. It scored 27.85 points out of 34 in adult occupant protection and 8.58 points scored under child occupant protection. The tested model was equipped with dual front airbags, a seatbelt pre-tensioner, and a load-limiter. It also gets ISOFIX anchorages and a seatbelt reminder for all seats. Honda has responded to the results with this official statement “The South African-spec second-generation Amaze has already been tested as four-star by GNCAP in 2019. The latest test basis new protocol shows that the total score is of five-star level. However, mainly due to the requirement of certain equipment like Electronic Stability Control and side curtain airbags, it resulted in a lower rating.”

Finally, the Kia Carens scored three stars. Tested twice, it scored zero stars in the first test where it was observed that the neck was under high impact. In the second test after Kia had improved the restraint systems, it got three stars. The final result was that the Kia Carens scored 22.07 out of 34 points in adult occupation protection, while the child occupation protection score stood at 41 out of 49 points. The tests revealed that the test car had an unstable bodyshell and was not capable of withstanding further loadings. The safety features on this car included six airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters, seat-belt reminder system, ESC, and ISOFIX child-seat anchorage points as standard.

