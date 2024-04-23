    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Three India-made cars score low at latest GNCAP crash tests

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 23 April 2024,20:23 PM IST

            Three India-made cars have scored low in the latest round of GNCAP crash tests. Right at the bottom of the list is the Mahindra Bolero Neo with a 1-star rating. The test vehicle was equipped with two airbags, seat belt reminders, seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters. In the tests, it got 20.26 points out of 34 for adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, it scored 12.71 points out of 49.

            Kia Carens Right Side View

            Second in the list is the Honda Amaze with two stars. It scored 27.85 points out of 34 in adult occupant protection and 8.58 points scored under child occupant protection. The tested model was equipped with dual front airbags, a seatbelt pre-tensioner, and a load-limiter. It also gets ISOFIX anchorages and a seatbelt reminder for all seats. Honda has responded to the results with this official statement “The South African-spec second-generation Amaze has already been tested as four-star by GNCAP in 2019. The latest test basis new protocol shows that the total score is of five-star level. However, mainly due to the requirement of certain equipment like Electronic Stability Control and side curtain airbags, it resulted in a lower rating.”

            Kia Carens Front View

            Finally, the Kia Carens scored three stars. Tested twice, it scored zero stars in the first test where it was observed that the neck was under high impact. In the second test after Kia had improved the restraint systems, it got three stars. The final result was that the Kia Carens scored 22.07 out of 34 points in adult occupation protection, while the child occupation protection score stood at 41 out of 49 points. The tests revealed that the test car had an unstable bodyshell and was not capable of withstanding further loadings. The safety features on this car included six airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters, seat-belt reminder system, ESC, and ISOFIX child-seat anchorage points as standard.

            Kia Carens
            KiaCarens ₹ 10.52 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Honda | Mahindra | Kia | Honda Amaze | Amaze | Mahindra Bolero Neo | Bolero Neo | Carens | Kia Carens

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Three India-made cars score low at latest GNCAP crash tests

            Three India-made cars score low at latest GNCAP crash tests

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/23/2024 20:23:07

            The Bolero Neo, Kia Carens and Honda Amaze were tested

            Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition introduced

            Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition introduced

            By Jay Shah04/23/2024 17:25:57

            Toyota India has introduced the Leader Edition of the Fortuner SUV with four new accessories.

            Mahindra Bolero Neo+ base variant spotted for the first time

            Mahindra Bolero Neo+ base variant spotted for the first time

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/21/2024 20:44:06

            The Neo Plus variant is priced at Rs 11.39 lakh

            Mahindra XUV 3XO to get a panoramic sunroof

            Mahindra XUV 3XO to get a panoramic sunroof

            By Jay Shah04/21/2024 12:33:22

            The new Mahindra XUV 3XO will come equipped with a bigger and first-in-segment panoramic sunroof.

            Suzuki Swift facelift scores 4 stars in Japan NCAP crash test

            Suzuki Swift facelift scores 4 stars in Japan NCAP crash test

            By Jay Shah04/20/2024 11:48:13

            The India-bound Maruti Suzuki equipped with ADAS has received a four-star safety rating in the Japan NCAP test.

            BYD Atto 3 gets ARAI homologation certificate

            BYD Atto 3 gets ARAI homologation certificate

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/19/2024 12:28:39

            The Atto 3 has a starting price of Rs 41 lakh

            Toyota Fortuner gets a mild-hybrid diesel powertrain globally

            Toyota Fortuner gets a mild-hybrid diesel powertrain globally

            By Jay Shah04/19/2024 12:15:44

            Toyota Fortuner gets a hybrid engine with 48-volt battery for South Africa market.

            Featured Cars

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 11.39 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Wrangler facelift

            Jeep Wrangler facelift

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            BMW i5

            BMW i5

            ₹ 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Isuzu V-Cross

            Isuzu V-Cross

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Aston Martin Vantage

            Aston Martin Vantage

            ₹ 3.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 10.50 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 11.39 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 54.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Sonet

            Kia Sonet

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars