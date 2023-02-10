Kia Seltos facelift to be launched in H2 of 2023

Kia launched the Seltos mid-size SUV in the Indian market back in 2019. It quickly started to gain popularity with its stunning looks and features. To date, the Seltos has only received minor updates in the form of new features. Now, long due for an update, the manufacturer has stated that the new Kia Seltos will be launched in the second half of 2023.

On the outside, the facelifted Seltos will be wider, with a more aggressive front grille and a lower air dam with a scuff plate. It will also get a more significant fog light compared to the current model. Meanwhile, the ORVMs will come with cameras, which confirm the addition of 3D surround view. What’s more, we expect a new set of machined alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin will come loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and a digital driver display. It might get a rotary dial gear lever with the automatic versions. Apart from this, we expect a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and powered tailgate.

At the heart, Kia could continue with the existing 1.5-litre gasoline and diesel engine with an update to meet the RDE and BS2 emission norms.

Kia Seltos Facelift ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Kia | Seltos facelift | Kia Seltos facelift