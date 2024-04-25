Citroen and Jeep cars to get expensive from 30 April

Jeep and Citroen cars are set to become costlier by up to 0.5 per cent from the end of this month. Stellantis Group company has announced that the new prices will be effective from 30 April, 2024.

The brand retails Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler under the Jeep brand of which only the prices of the former two will be revised. Besides this, all Citroen models that include C3, C3 Aircross, eC3, and C5 Aircross will become expensive.

The price hike is set at 0.5 per cent and the company has stated that the price bump will range between Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 17,000, the reason for which is attributed to the increased cost of inputs.

Citroen | Jeep