    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Citroen and Jeep cars to get expensive from 30 April

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 25 April 2024,08:16 AM IST

            Jeep and Citroen cars are set to become costlier by up to 0.5 per cent from the end of this month. Stellantis Group company has announced that the new prices will be effective from 30 April, 2024.

            The brand retails Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler under the Jeep brand of which only the prices of the former two will be revised. Besides this, all Citroen models that include C3, C3 Aircross, eC3, and C5 Aircross will become expensive.

            The price hike is set at 0.5 per cent and the company has stated that the price bump will range between Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 17,000, the reason for which is attributed to the increased cost of inputs.

            Citroen | Jeep

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai reveals production timeline of Creta EV

            Hyundai reveals production timeline of Creta EV

            By Aditya Nadkarni04/26/2024 16:28:19

            Hyundai India will unveil its first locally produced EV in the country next year.

            Isuzu D-Max V-Cross to get a facelift

            Isuzu D-Max V-Cross to get a facelift

            By Desirazu Venkat04/25/2024 17:32:46

            The updates are mostly cosmetic and both on the inside and outside

            Citroen and Jeep cars to get expensive from 30 April

            Citroen and Jeep cars to get expensive from 30 April

            By Jay Shah04/25/2024 08:16:24

            The prices of select Jeep and Citroen models are set to increase by up to Rs. 17,000 from 30 April.

            Three India-made cars score low at latest GNCAP crash tests

            Three India-made cars score low at latest GNCAP crash tests

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/23/2024 20:23:07

            The Bolero Neo, Kia Carens and Honda Amaze were tested

            Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition introduced

            Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition introduced

            By Jay Shah04/23/2024 17:25:57

            Toyota India has introduced the Leader Edition of the Fortuner SUV with four new accessories.

            Mahindra Bolero Neo+ base variant spotted for the first time

            Mahindra Bolero Neo+ base variant spotted for the first time

            By CarTrade Editorial Team04/21/2024 20:44:06

            The Neo Plus variant is priced at Rs 11.39 lakh

            Mahindra XUV 3XO to get a panoramic sunroof

            Mahindra XUV 3XO to get a panoramic sunroof

            By Jay Shah04/21/2024 12:33:22

            The new Mahindra XUV 3XO will come equipped with a bigger and first-in-segment panoramic sunroof.

            Featured Cars

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 11.39 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Isuzu V-Cross

            Isuzu V-Cross

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Jeep Wrangler

            Jeep Wrangler

            ₹ 62.65 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i5

            BMW i5

            ₹ 1.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vantage

            Aston Martin Vantage

            ₹ 3.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 10.50 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 11.39 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars