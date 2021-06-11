Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch on 17 June

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Friday 11 June 2021,17:19 PM IST

      For a few months, Mercedes-Benz India has been on a launch offensive. In March, the German carmaker launched the E-Class facelift which was followed by the new GLA and the Maybach GLS 600 that was introduced a few days back. And now there is a new model to join the extensive lineup. It’s the flagship sedan, the S-Class that will be launched in India on 17 June, 2021.

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      Unveiled globally in September last year, the S-Class is bigger, more modern, and luxurious than the outgoing model. Adhering to the new family design, the luxury sedan will get the new three-slat grille flanked by the sharper-looking LED headlamps. The sheer length of the S-Class that was the previous model’s USP is preserved. The new split LED tail lamps look sleek and lend a more fresh and stylish appeal. The top-spec of the S-Class is likely to get 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. 

      Dashboard

      Due to the increased dimensions, the passengers now benefit from more space and even the latest tech. It is expected to get MBUX powered five screens inside the opulent cabin. While three of them will be reserved for the rear occupants, the front will be dominated by a free-standing digital instrument cluster and an even bigger 12.3-inch centre console-stacked infotainment system. The new S-Class will also notice liberal use of wood, veneer, leather, and brushed metal to make it a lavish and opulent proposition.

      Under the long bonnet, we expect Mercedes to offer the S-Class with both petrol and diesel engine options. These will be paired to the attested nine-speed automatic gearbox. The S-Class will continue to rival the likes of the Audi A8 L, BMW 7 Series, Volvo S90, and the Porsche Panamera. 

      Mercedes-Benz New S-Class ₹ N/A Onwards
      All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
      Mercedes-Benz | New S-Class | Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Hyundai discount offers in June 2021

      Hyundai discount offers in June 2021

      By Jay Shah06/11/2021 17:21:37

      Hyundai discount offers in June 2021

      New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch on 17 June

      New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch on 17 June

      By Jay Shah06/11/2021 17:18:38

      New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch on 17 June

      2021 Skoda Octavia launched in India at Rs 25.99 lakh

      2021 Skoda Octavia launched in India at Rs 25.99 lakh

      By Jay Shah06/10/2021 15:39:56

      2021 Skoda Octavia launched in India at Rs 25.99 lakh

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched in India; prices start at Rs 69.99 lakh

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched in India; prices start at Rs 69.99 lakh

      By Jay Shah06/10/2021 12:39:30

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched in India; prices start at Rs 69.99 lakh

      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      By Jay Shah06/09/2021 13:59:52

      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      By Jay Shah06/09/2021 12:41:01

      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      By Jay Shah06/09/2021 10:58:06

      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      Featured Cars

      Renault Kwid

      Renault Kwid

      ₹ 3.31 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Triber

      Renault Triber

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 9.95 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz New S-Class

      ₹ 1.40 - 2.80 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      McLaren GT

      McLaren GT

      ₹ 3.72 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      McLaren 720S

      McLaren 720S

      ₹ 4.65 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Jaguar F-Pace

      Jaguar F-Pace

      ₹ 69.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Octavia

      Skoda Octavia

      ₹ 25.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

      ₹ 2.43 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      2021 Skoda Octavia launched in India at Rs 25.99 lakh

      2021 Skoda Octavia launched in India at Rs 25.99 lakh

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched in India; prices start at Rs 69.99 lakh

      2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched in India; prices start at Rs 69.99 lakh

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      Audi Q2 First Drive Review

      1 day ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      Mercedes-Benz E200 First Drive Review

      2 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      3 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      5 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      6 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News