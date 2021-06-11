New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch on 17 June

For a few months, Mercedes-Benz India has been on a launch offensive. In March, the German carmaker launched the E-Class facelift which was followed by the new GLA and the Maybach GLS 600 that was introduced a few days back. And now there is a new model to join the extensive lineup. It’s the flagship sedan, the S-Class that will be launched in India on 17 June, 2021.

Unveiled globally in September last year, the S-Class is bigger, more modern, and luxurious than the outgoing model. Adhering to the new family design, the luxury sedan will get the new three-slat grille flanked by the sharper-looking LED headlamps. The sheer length of the S-Class that was the previous model’s USP is preserved. The new split LED tail lamps look sleek and lend a more fresh and stylish appeal. The top-spec of the S-Class is likely to get 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Due to the increased dimensions, the passengers now benefit from more space and even the latest tech. It is expected to get MBUX powered five screens inside the opulent cabin. While three of them will be reserved for the rear occupants, the front will be dominated by a free-standing digital instrument cluster and an even bigger 12.3-inch centre console-stacked infotainment system. The new S-Class will also notice liberal use of wood, veneer, leather, and brushed metal to make it a lavish and opulent proposition.

Under the long bonnet, we expect Mercedes to offer the S-Class with both petrol and diesel engine options. These will be paired to the attested nine-speed automatic gearbox. The S-Class will continue to rival the likes of the Audi A8 L, BMW 7 Series, Volvo S90, and the Porsche Panamera.

