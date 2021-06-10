Please Tell Us Your City

      2021 Skoda Octavia launched in India at Rs 25.99 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 10 June 2021,15:41 PM IST

      Skoda Auto India has launched the all-new Octavia in India starting at Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The refreshed luxury sedan is offered in two trims, five colours, and a single petrol engine to choose from.

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      The updated Octavia is eons ahead of the previous generation model. It features the revised family front radiator grille with a chrome border. The LED headlamps sport the dual J-shaped daytime running lights and the horizontally placed fog lamps in the bumper are connected by a chrome bar. The Octavia gets a comfortable pair of 17-inch alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, and the redesigned split LED tail lamps that taper towards the entre. The new ‘Skoda’ badging on the boot will now be a familiar sight for all the models. 

      Dashboard

      For the premium price tag, the Octavia does come loaded with some practical as well as luxurious features. The dashboard and the upholstery with the beige colour theme looks upmarket. There is a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is ergonomically placed for better reach. The fully digital instrument cluster is well lit and displays all the required information in a neat and uncluttered manner. Then there is the new two-spoke steering wheel that replaces the conventional buttons with scrollers for more convenient use. Other features include a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, a two-zone climate control, and an audio system by Canton. 

      Right Side View

      The Octavia also ranks high on safety and gets eight airbags, ABS, a coffee-break alert, multi-collision brake, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a hill brake assist function amongst others. Skoda offers the Octavia in two variants – Style and Laurin & Klement (L&K) across five exterior paint shades – Candy White, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown.

      Mechanically, the new Skoda Octavia is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine that puts out 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque and is commanded by a seven-speed DSG unit. The traditional gear lever is now substituted for a compact and easy-to-use knob with shift-by-wire technology. The Octavia along with the Hyundai Elantra will compete against the sea of SUVs in the Indian market. 

      Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said, 'When it was introduced twenty years ago, the OCTAVIA changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment - one that continues to offer significant growth potential, catering to a burgeoning class of discerning buyers with a penchant for luxury, as well as the right value proposition. Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space, and comfort, the all – new OCTAVIA is a compelling combination and will continue to drive ŠKODA AUTO's success in the Indian market.'

