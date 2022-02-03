  • Type your location
      New Maruti Suzuki Baleno teaser image leaked; to be unveiled soon

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 03 February 2022,23:08 PM IST

      Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno that is scheduled to launch sometime this month, the teaser image of the facelift version of the hatchback has been leaked. The leaked image gives a glimpse of the front end of the upcoming version of the hatchback. 

      The image features a wider front grille and new headlamps. The head lamps appear to be LED units with integrated DRLs that have been redesigned. Even the front bumper seems to be reprofiled with larger air inlets and more prominent fog lamps. The details as to the interior are not available at the moment. However, we expect it to come to light in the coming weeks. To know more about the upcoming Baleno, click here.

      Mechanically, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno is most likely to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol engine. Presently, the motor produces __bhp and __Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. Upon launch, the new Baleno will continue to rival the likes of the Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20, and Honda Jazz

