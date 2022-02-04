  • Type your location
      Toyota Hilux bookings halted; to be launched in March 2022

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Friday 04 February 2022,13:11 PM IST

      Two weeks back, Toyota Kirloskar Motor unveiled and opened the official bookings of the Hilux pick-up in India. Now, the carmaker, through its spokesperson, announced a constraint in the supply chain resulting in a temporary stoppage of new bookings. 

      Toyota Hilux Dashboard

      The Hilux, when unveiled, was broadly offered in two trims – Standard and High. The feature highlights of the lifestyle pickup include LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver seat, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, cooled glovebox, and leather upholstery. To know about the variant-wise features on offer, click here

      The Toyota Hilux is powered by the proven 2.8-litre diesel engine that puts out 201bhp and 420 Nm torque (500Nm for automatic versions). The engine is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission with a four-wheel-drive offered as standard across the range. To know more about the Toyota Hilux, click here.

