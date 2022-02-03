  • Type your location
      New Mahindra Scorpio continues testing ahead of launch this year

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 03 February 2022,13:00 PM IST

      The 2022 roadmap for Mahindra includes launching the long-awaited new generation of the Scorpio SUV. The test mules of the Scorpio have been under testing for over a year now and this time around a prototype has been spotted testing in Mumbai, Maharashtra. 

      Based on the new and previous spottings, the new Scorpio is expected to get LED headlamps, a new front grille with vertical struts as seen on the XUV700, multi-spoke alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, vertically-placed tail lamps, and a panoramic sunroof that Mahindra likes to call ‘Skyroof’. 

      Mahindra New Scorpio Dashboard

      The Scorpio’s cabin will see a major overhaul and could include features such as a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, roof-mounted speakers, a new steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and a revised layout for the instrument cluster. 

      Under the bonnet, the Scorpio is most likely to be powered by both petrol and diesel engines. The transmission options are to include manual as well as automatic gearboxes along with an all-wheel-drive option for the higher-spec variants. 

      We expect the new Mahindra Scorpio to be launched by mid-2022. It is likely to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. 

      Mahindra New Scorpio ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh Estimated Price
