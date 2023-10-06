MG ZS EV gets massive price cut; now starts from Rs. 22.88 lakh

A couple of weeks ago, MG India slashed the prices of the Hector and the Hector Plus. Now, ahead of the festive season, the automaker has reduced the prices of its flagship electric SUV, the ZS EV, by up to Rs. 2,30,000.

It is available in three trims, namely Excite, Exclusive, and Exclusive Pro. With this revision, the price of the Excite variant has been reduced by Rs. 50,000 while the Exclusive and the Exclusive Pro are now cheaper by Rs. 2,30,000 and Rs. 2,00,000, respectively. Currently, the electric SUV starts from Rs. 22.88 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 26 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The MG ZS EV sources its power from a 50.3kW battery pack that helps the motor produce 174bhp and 280Nm of torque. With this setup, it can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 8.5 seconds and returns a claimed range of up to 461km on a single, fully charged battery.

The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the MG ZS EV:

Variants Ex-showroom price Excite Rs. 22,88,000 Exclusive Rs. 24,99,800 Exclusive Iconic Ivory Rs. 25,09,800 Exclusive Pro Rs. 25,89,800 Exclusive Pro Iconic Ivory Rs. 25,99,800

