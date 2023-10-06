    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG ZS EV gets massive price cut; now starts from Rs. 22.88 lakh

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Friday 06 October 2023,21:14 PM IST

            A couple of weeks ago, MG India slashed the prices of the Hector and the Hector Plus. Now, ahead of the festive season, the automaker has reduced the prices of its flagship electric SUV, the ZS EV, by up to Rs. 2,30,000. 

            It is available in three trims, namely Excite, Exclusive, and Exclusive Pro. With this revision, the price of the Excite variant has been reduced by Rs. 50,000 while the Exclusive and the Exclusive Pro are now cheaper by Rs. 2,30,000 and Rs. 2,00,000, respectively. Currently, the electric SUV starts from Rs. 22.88 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 26 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). 

            MG ZS EV Right Rear Three Quarter

            The MG ZS EV sources its power from a 50.3kW battery pack that helps the motor produce 174bhp and 280Nm of torque. With this setup, it can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 8.5 seconds and returns a claimed range of up to 461km on a single, fully charged battery. 

            The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the MG ZS EV:

            VariantsEx-showroom price
            ExciteRs. 22,88,000
            ExclusiveRs. 24,99,800
            Exclusive Iconic IvoryRs. 25,09,800
            Exclusive ProRs. 25,89,800
            Exclusive Pro Iconic IvoryRs. 25,99,800
            MG ZS EV
            MG ZS EV ₹ 22.88 Lakh Onwards
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | ZS EV | MG ZS EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG ZS EV gets massive price cut; now starts from Rs. 22.88 lakh

            MG ZS EV gets massive price cut; now starts from Rs. 22.88 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/06/2023 21:14:48

            A couple of weeks ago, MG India slashed the prices of the Hector and the Hector Plus. Now, ahead of the festive season, the automaker has reduced the prices of its flagship electric SUV, the ZS EV, by up to Rs. 2,30,000.

            Citroen C3 Aircross launched in India

            Citroen C3 Aircross launched in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/05/2023 12:45:50

            A couple of weeks ago, Citroen India announced the introductory prices of the base variant of the C3 Aircross. Now, the brand has revealed variant-wise ex-showroom prices of this SUV

            Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts teased ahead of official launch

            Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts teased ahead of official launch

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/04/2023 19:13:16

            Tata Motors has officially teased its upcoming SUV twins, the Harrier facelift and the Safari facelift. While the unofficial bookings have already commenced across select dealerships in the country, the official bookings will begin on 6 October, 2023, followed by their unveiling in the coming weeks.

            Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition and AMT-enabled model unveiled; Launch on 12 October

            Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition and AMT-enabled model unveiled; Launch on 12 October

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/03/2023 21:13:49

            The Kuro is a special all-black edition while the AMT enabled models cover the lower end of the pricing scale

            Skoda Slavia Matte Edition announced; Kushaq and Slavia get feature updates

            Skoda Slavia Matte Edition announced; Kushaq and Slavia get feature updates

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/03/2023 12:12:38

            Ahead of the festive season in the country, Skoda India has introduced the Matte Edition of the Slavia along with feature updates for the top-spec variants of the Kushaq and the Slavia. Moreover, the prices of these models have also been revised and will be applicable for a limited period.

            New-gen Hyundai Verna scores five-stars in latest GNCAP crash test rating

            New-gen Hyundai Verna scores five-stars in latest GNCAP crash test rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/03/2023 15:54:08

            This new Verna joins the Slavia and Virtus as the third car in the segment to get this rating

            Kia Carens X-Line launched in India; prices start at Rs. 18.95 lakh

            Kia Carens X-Line launched in India; prices start at Rs. 18.95 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar10/03/2023 11:58:26

            Kia India has launched the Carens X-Line trim in the country with prices starting from Rs. 18,94,900 (ex-showroom). Offered in petrol and diesel guises, this trim of the six-seater MPV sits at the top in the Carens’ line-up.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.98 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Haval H6

            Haval H6

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Aston Martin DB12

            Aston Martin DB12

            ₹ 4.59 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1

            BMW iX1

            ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai i20 N Line

            Hyundai i20 N Line

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            ₹ 1.39 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars