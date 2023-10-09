    Recently Viewed
            Tata Safari facelift bookings open

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 09 October 2023,18:53 PM IST

            Tata Motors has opened the bookings for the Safari facelift against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The automaker unveiled the updated SUV last week and gets refreshed exterior styling, a revamped interior, and new features.

            Tata Safari Facelift Front View

            With the 2023 update, the Safari now gets a new face with a larger front grille, sleeker LED projector headlamps, and reprofiled fore and aft bumpers. Furthermore, the LED daytime lights along with the tail lamps are now connected giving the SUV a modern look. 

            Tata Safari Facelift Dashboard

            In terms of features, the touchscreen infotainment now measures 12.2-inch in size along with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. Also, the Safari also gets powered driver and co-driver seats, a panoramic sunroof, a new gear lever, and level 2 ADAS. Depending on the variant, there will be four interior themes to choose from. 

            Tata Safari Facelift Wheel

            The new Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 168bbhp and 350Nm of torque. It is paired with six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes. 

            Tata Safari Facelift
            Tata Safari Facelift ₹ 16.00 - 25.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Safari facelift | Tata Safari Facelift

