Citroen C3 Aircross launched in India

A couple of weeks ago, Citroen India announced the introductory prices of the base variant of the C3 Aircross. Now, the brand has revealed variant-wise ex-showroom prices of this SUV. Available in three variants, namely You, Plus, and Max, across five and seven-seater configurations, the C3 Aircross is solely offered with a gasoline engine. Interested buyers can book the car for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 with deliveries slated to begin on 15 October, 2023.

Customers can choose the SUV from six dual-tone and four monotone colour options. The former includes Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Polar White and Steel Grey with Cosmo Blue roof, and Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, and Cosmo Blue with Polar White roof. The latter, on the other hand, comprise Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, and Cosmo Blue.

At the heart of the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill that pushes out 108bhp and 190Nm of torque and solely comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Notably, the brand recently revealed that it is working on an automatic variant for the SUV which might be introduced later next year.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Citroen C3 Aircross:

Variant Seating configuration Ex-showroom price You 5-seater Rs. 9,99,000 Plus 5-seater Rs. 11,34,000 Plus 7-seater Rs. 11,69,000 Max 5-seater Rs. 11,99,000 Max 7-seater Rs. 12,34,000

Citroen C3 Aircross ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

Citroen | Citroen C3 Aircross | C3 Aircross