MG Hector Blackstorm Edition launched in India at Rs. 21.25 lakh

After the MG Astor and Gloster, the Hector has now been launched in Blackstorm edition at a starting price of Rs. 21.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Available for Hector and Hector Plus models, the Blackstorm can be had with petrol and diesel powertrains.

The Hector Blackstorm is painted in Starry Black exterior hue and sports a dechromed look. The grille along with tailgate, skid plates, and brang logos get a sinister black treatment. The 18-inch alloys are painted in gloss black and the brake calipers get a contrasting red colour.

Inside, the cabin of the Hector gets a black theme with Gun Metal accents on dashboard and centre console. The seats are draped in black leather with ‘Blackstorm’ motifs on headrests.

The Blackstorm Hector is available with 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The former is available with a CVT unit whereas the latter is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

MG | MG Hector | Hector | MG Hector Plus | Hector Plus