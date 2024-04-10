    Recently Viewed
            MG Hector Blackstorm Edition launched in India at Rs. 21.25 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 10 April 2024,14:53 PM IST

            After the MG Astor and Gloster, the Hector has now been launched in Blackstorm edition at a starting price of Rs. 21.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Available for Hector and Hector Plus models, the Blackstorm can be had with petrol and diesel powertrains.

            The Hector Blackstorm is painted in Starry Black exterior hue and sports a dechromed look. The grille along with tailgate, skid plates, and brang logos get a sinister black treatment. The 18-inch alloys are painted in gloss black and the brake calipers get a contrasting red colour.

            Inside, the cabin of the Hector gets a black theme with Gun Metal accents on dashboard and centre console. The seats are draped in black leather with ‘Blackstorm’ motifs on headrests.

            The Blackstorm Hector is available with 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The former is available with a CVT unit whereas the latter is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

            MG Hector Dashboard
            MG Hector
            MGHector ₹ 13.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | MG Hector | Hector | MG Hector Plus | Hector Plus

            All Popular Cars