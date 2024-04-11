Citroen Basalt coupe SUV spied testing

Citroen’s 5th product for India, the Basalt coupe SUV, has been spied testing ahead of an official launch later this year. It will be India’s first coupe SUV in this part of the market and will be a completely new territory that the French automaker is venturing into for this FY.

The spy images confirm that the Basalt will arrive as shown with all of the design cues going unchanged. This includes the sloped roofline, large wheels and new face with the projector headlamps. The inside will be all-new with an updated feature list and design elements. This has been confirmed to us and will debut first with the C3 Aircross before being offered in the Basalt.

The Basalt is expected to make use of the automaker’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol that produces 110bhp/215Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT. It will take on cars like the Tata Curvv and future models from Mahindra both of which will arrive by 2025.

Source: TBHP

Citroen | Basalt | Citroen Basalt