MG Astor updated for 2024: Prices start at Rs 9.98 lakh

The MG Astor SUV has been updated for 2024 with a new variant and feature upgrade. The new variant is called Sprint while the upgraded feature list includes front seat ventilation, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play and Auto-dimming IRVM.

The i-SMART 2.0 UI has been updated with over 40 additional commands. Among its standout features is the JIO voice recognition system and widget customization on the home screen with multiple home pages and a unique Birthday Wish feature on the Head unit that allows date customization through i-SMART mobile app. The new MG Astor continues with the 1.5 L MT and CVT and 1.3 Turbo AT powertrains. It is a rival for the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are committed to meeting our customers’ expectations with products that showcase the latest in automobile technology. Keeping to this promise and as a brand celebrating its centenary this year, the Astor 2024 line-up offers a combination of features, design, and great value propositions which delight car buyers.'

