2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India, prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh

Mahindra has launched the 2024 XUV700 in India at a starting price of Rs. 13.00 lakh (ex-showroom). With these updates, the top-spec AX7L variant of the SUV is now offered with ventilated front seats.

Furthermore, the AX7 and AX7L trims also benefit from memory ORVMs and captain seats in the second row. The XUV700 can also be had in Napoli Black exterior shade and an exclusive black theme. The personalised packages offers gloss black alloy wheels, a black grille, and dark chrome elements on air vents and centre console.

Besides this, the XUV700 continues to be offered with the same set of engine and transmission options. This includes 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre engines that can be had with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2024 Mahindra XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 MX – Rs. 13.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX3 – Rs. 16.39 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 – 17.69 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 – 21.29 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7L – 23.99 lakh

