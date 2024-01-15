    Recently Viewed
            2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India, prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 15 January 2024,17:17 PM IST

            Mahindra has launched the 2024 XUV700 in India at a starting price of Rs. 13.00 lakh (ex-showroom). With these updates, the top-spec AX7L variant of the SUV is now offered with ventilated front seats.

            Mahindra XUV700 Second Row Seats

            Furthermore, the AX7 and AX7L trims also benefit from memory ORVMs and captain seats in the second row. The XUV700 can also be had in Napoli Black exterior shade and an exclusive black theme. The personalised packages offers gloss black alloy wheels, a black grille, and dark chrome elements on air vents and centre console.

            Besides this, the XUV700 continues to be offered with the same set of engine and transmission options. This includes 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre engines that can be had with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Mahindra XUV700 Grille

            The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2024 Mahindra XUV700.

            Mahindra XUV700 MX – Rs. 13.99 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 AX3 – Rs. 16.39 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 AX5 – 17.69 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 AX7 – 21.29 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 AX7L – 23.99 lakh

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh Onwards
            Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700

