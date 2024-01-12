Tata Punch EV India launch on 17 January

Just a short while after the official unveiling, Tata has already announced the launch of the Punch EV for the Indian market. Prices will be revealed on 17 January with deliveries expected to start in early February.

The Tata Punch EV is the first of Tata’s new-gen EVs based on a completely new platform that will underpin future electric vehicles from the Indian automaker. It will be offered in the Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ variants and across five dual-tone and four single-tone colour options.

The fully-loaded Punch EV gets features like dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless phone mirroring, automatic climate control, wireless charger, 360-degree camera and new twin-spoke Tata steering with illuminated logo. It will be offered with two powertrain options and with two charging options, quite similar to what’s on the Tata Nexon EV. The Tata Punch EV will take on the likes of the MG Comet, Citroen eC3, Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV. It will be Tata’s fourth EV for the Indian car market.

