      Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India; priced at Rs 3.54 crore

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 08 June 2021,14:55 PM IST

      Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder in the country at Rs 3.54 crore (ex-showroom, all-India). The two-door sports car can now be had with a foldable roof combined with a rear-wheel-drive setup. The Spyder’s roof can be retracted down within 17 seconds under the rear hood while cruising at a speed of 50kmph. 

      Left Side View

      What’s more, is that customers can choose the shades of the soft top to match with the exterior paint of the speedster. Tipping the scale at 1,509kg, the body rests on a lightweight hybrid chassis made of aluminium and carbon fibre. Inside, the centre console holds the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports internet access and Apple CarPlay. The Huracan can further be personalised with numerous colour and trim options through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam.

      Rear View

      Just like its hard-top sibling, the Huracan RWD Spyder gets a 5.2-litre V10 engine that churns out 610bhp and 560Nm of torque ensuring a thrilling performance and a top speed of 324kmph. The raging bull rockets to 100kmph from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds. 

      Dashboard

      Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “India is one of the strategic markets for Lamborghini and we consistently invest to create unique bespoke experiences for our customers. Today is no exception as we deliver the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder to one of our discerning clients. The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder truly doubles the driving fun and we look forward to see our customer and prospects in India enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that open-top driving provides.”

