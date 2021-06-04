Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 8 June

Mercedes-Benz is well on track when it comes to its product strategy of launching 15 new models in India this year. With four models already introduced in the country in 2021, the fifth one to join the lineup is the ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, scheduled to launch on 8 June, 2021.

Unveiled globally in November 2020, the GLS is the second model after the S-Class to get the plush Maybach treatment. The visual highlights are to include a large front grille with vertical slats finished in chrome. The bling addition continues on the B-pillar, front and rear bumper, and the window line. The two-tone paint scheme along with the massive 22 and 23-inch (optional) alloy wheels gives the GLS the SUV appeal. To differentiate itself from its modest brother, are the Maybach emblem and badging on the radiator grille, C-pillar, and on the boot.

Inside, things are expected to get more opulent and lavish with an option of two or three seats for the rear row. These cushy and commodious seats get heating, massage, and ventilation functions. For the driver, the instrument cluster and the infotainment system are stacked in an organised single unit on the dashboard. Other features on the swanky SUV are to include a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, Burmester stereo system, wireless charging pads, and temperature-controlled cup holders.

The GLS 600 will be plonked with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a power output of 550bhp and 720Nm of torque coupled with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. A subordinate 48-volt electrical system helps boost the power up by 21bhp and 249Nm torque for a limited time. The Mercedes-Maybach 600 will compete against the BMW X7, Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q8, and the Volvo XC90.

Mercedes-Benz GLS ₹ 1.05 Crore Onwards

