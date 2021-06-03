Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.51 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 03 June 2021,12:45 PM IST

      Volkswagen Passengers Cars India has launched the new Comfortline line trim on the Polo with an automatic transmission and a price tag of Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Comfortline variant that was only limited to the 1.0-litre MPI engine earlier was introduced with the TSI engine in April this year but could only be had with a manual transmission.

      The Polo hatchback is now offered with the 1.0-litre TSI engine in two trims – Comfortline and Highline Plus. The exterior colour shades include Carbon Steel, Candy White, Flash Red, Sunset Red, and Reflex Silver. Additionally, the Comfortline TSI AT is also equipped with auto-climatronic air-conditioning and a seven-inch Blaupunkt infotainment system. 

      The 1.0-litre TSI engine is tuned to produce 109bhp and 175Nm of torque and mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The new Comfortline TSI Automatic can be booked by visiting their nearest dealership or online through the brand’s India website.

      Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are extremely excited to announce the introduction of new trim-line in the Polo family, Comfortline TSI AT for our discerning customers in India. The Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavour is to continuously engage with customers, by offering striking enhancements on our flagship model, and provide safe and meticulously German engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience.”

      Volkswagen Polo ₹ 6.21 Lakh Onwards
      All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
      Volkswagen | Polo | Volkswagen Polo

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.51 lakh

      Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.51 lakh

      By Jay Shah06/03/2021 12:44:16

      Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.51 lakh

      Hyundai Alcazar variant and colour scheme details leaked ahead of official launch

      Hyundai Alcazar variant and colour scheme details leaked ahead of official launch

      By Jay Shah06/02/2021 19:46:48

      Hyundai Alcazar variant and colour scheme details leaked ahead of official launch

      2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June

      2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June

      By Jay Shah06/02/2021 15:20:04

      2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June

      Renault Triber awarded four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

      Renault Triber awarded four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

      By Jay Shah06/01/2021 17:30:45

      Renault Triber awarded four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

      Hyundai constitutes relief task force to aid Cyclone Yaas affected customers

      Hyundai constitutes relief task force to aid Cyclone Yaas affected customers

      By Jay Shah06/01/2021 15:45:51

      Hyundai constitutes relief task force to aid Cyclone Yaas affected customers

      Mahindra to introduce nine new models by 2026

      Mahindra to introduce nine new models by 2026

      By Jay Shah06/01/2021 10:46:13

      Mahindra to introduce nine new models by 2026

      Hyundai Alcazar teaser video released ahead of official launch

      Hyundai Alcazar teaser video released ahead of official launch

      By Nikhil Puthran05/31/2021 23:11:27

      It is believed that experts from across the country have joined hands to successfully execute this expedition in the Rann of Kutch and inscribe Alcazar on the salt flats.

      Featured Cars

      Renault Kwid

      Renault Kwid

      ₹ 3.31 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kiger

      Renault Kiger

      ₹ 5.64 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 9.95 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda New Octavia

      Skoda New Octavia

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Jaguar F-Pace 2021

      Jaguar F-Pace 2021

      ₹ 67.00 - 72.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

      Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

      ₹ 57.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz GLA

      Mercedes-Benz GLA

      ₹ 42.10 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Isuzu MU-X

      Isuzu MU-X

      ₹ 33.23 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Isuzu D-Max

      Isuzu D-Max

      ₹ 16.98 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW 6 Series GT

      BMW 6 Series GT

      ₹ 67.90 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Hyundai Alcazar variant and colour scheme details leaked ahead of official launch

      Hyundai Alcazar variant and colour scheme details leaked ahead of official launch

      18 hours ago

      by Jay Shah
      2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June

      2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June

      22 hours ago

      by Jay Shah
      Renault Triber awarded four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

      Renault Triber awarded four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Hyundai constitutes relief task force to aid Cyclone Yaas affected customers

      Hyundai constitutes relief task force to aid Cyclone Yaas affected customers

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Mahindra to introduce nine new models by 2026

      Mahindra to introduce nine new models by 2026

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 First Drive Review

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 First Drive Review

      18 hours ago

      by Santosh Nair
      2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport First Drive Review

      2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport First Drive Review

      5 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      2020 Nissan Kicks Turbo Manual First Drive Review

      2020 Nissan Kicks Turbo Manual First Drive Review

      6 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      MG Gloster First Drive Review

      MG Gloster First Drive Review

      7 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Renault Duster Turbo Petrol First Drive Review

      Renault Duster Turbo Petrol First Drive Review

      8 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News