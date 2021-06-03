Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.51 lakh

Volkswagen Passengers Cars India has launched the new Comfortline line trim on the Polo with an automatic transmission and a price tag of Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Comfortline variant that was only limited to the 1.0-litre MPI engine earlier was introduced with the TSI engine in April this year but could only be had with a manual transmission.

The Polo hatchback is now offered with the 1.0-litre TSI engine in two trims – Comfortline and Highline Plus. The exterior colour shades include Carbon Steel, Candy White, Flash Red, Sunset Red, and Reflex Silver. Additionally, the Comfortline TSI AT is also equipped with auto-climatronic air-conditioning and a seven-inch Blaupunkt infotainment system.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine is tuned to produce 109bhp and 175Nm of torque and mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The new Comfortline TSI Automatic can be booked by visiting their nearest dealership or online through the brand’s India website.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are extremely excited to announce the introduction of new trim-line in the Polo family, Comfortline TSI AT for our discerning customers in India. The Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavour is to continuously engage with customers, by offering striking enhancements on our flagship model, and provide safe and meticulously German engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience.”

