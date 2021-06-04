Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Great Wall Motors official India website launched

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Friday 04 June 2021,21:44 PM IST

      Post much wait, the Chinese car manufacturer, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has finally launched its official India website. Although GWM has already marked its presence on all social media platforms last year, the formation of the website has helped the carmaker to inch forward towards establishing itself in the country.

      GWM made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and announced a total investment of Rs 7,000 crore that was to be deployed in a phased manner for the production of power batteries, electric drivetrains, component manufacturing, and research and development. 

      In January 2020, GWM entered into an agreement with General Motors India to acquire the latter’s manufacturing facility at Talegaon, Maharashtra. GWM will enter the automobile industry in India with its sub-brand - Haval. Based on the model showcased on the brand’s website, the first model to be introduced in the country could most probably be the Haval F7 SUV.

      Globally, the Haval F7 is a mid-size SUV with features like LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six-way electrically adjustable front seats, six airbags, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function. 

      The international spec is offered with two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre with a power output of 148bhp and 280Nm of torque and a more powerful 2.0-litre gasoline motor that develops 188bhp and 340Nm of peak torque. A seven-speed DCT gearbox is shared by both the powertrain with no manual transmission on offer. 

      We expect more details to come to light in the coming months. Until then, stay tuned to CarTrade. 

      Great Wall | Great Wall Motors | Haval | Haval F7 | F7 | GWM

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Great Wall Motors official India website launched

      Great Wall Motors official India website launched

      By Jay Shah06/04/2021 21:41:46

      Great Wall Motors official India website launched

      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 8 June

      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 8 June

      By Jay Shah06/04/2021 15:57:14

      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on 8 June

      Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.51 lakh

      Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.51 lakh

      By Jay Shah06/03/2021 12:44:16

      Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.51 lakh

      Hyundai Alcazar variant and colour scheme details leaked ahead of official launch

      Hyundai Alcazar variant and colour scheme details leaked ahead of official launch

      By Jay Shah06/02/2021 19:46:48

      Hyundai Alcazar variant and colour scheme details leaked ahead of official launch

      2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June

      2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June

      By Jay Shah06/02/2021 15:20:04

      2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June

      Renault Triber awarded four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

      Renault Triber awarded four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

      By Jay Shah06/01/2021 17:30:45

      Renault Triber awarded four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

      Hyundai constitutes relief task force to aid Cyclone Yaas affected customers

      Hyundai constitutes relief task force to aid Cyclone Yaas affected customers

      By Jay Shah06/01/2021 15:45:51

      Hyundai constitutes relief task force to aid Cyclone Yaas affected customers

      Featured Cars

      Renault Kwid

      Renault Kwid

      ₹ 3.31 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kiger

      Renault Kiger

      ₹ 5.64 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Seltos

      Kia Seltos

      ₹ 9.95 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda New Octavia

      Skoda New Octavia

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Jaguar F-Pace 2021

      Jaguar F-Pace 2021

      ₹ 67.00 - 72.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

      Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

      ₹ 57.30 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz GLA

      Mercedes-Benz GLA

      ₹ 42.10 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Isuzu MU-X

      Isuzu MU-X

      ₹ 33.23 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Isuzu D-Max

      Isuzu D-Max

      ₹ 16.98 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW 6 Series GT

      BMW 6 Series GT

      ₹ 67.90 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.51 lakh

      Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic variant launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.51 lakh

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Hyundai Alcazar variant and colour scheme details leaked ahead of official launch

      Hyundai Alcazar variant and colour scheme details leaked ahead of official launch

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June

      2021 Skoda Octavia India launch on 10 June

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Renault Triber awarded four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

      Renault Triber awarded four-star rating in GNCAP crash test

      3 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Hyundai constitutes relief task force to aid Cyclone Yaas affected customers

      Hyundai constitutes relief task force to aid Cyclone Yaas affected customers

      3 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Diesel First Drive Review

      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Diesel First Drive Review

      1 day ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 First Drive Review

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 First Drive Review

      2 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport First Drive Review

      2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport First Drive Review

      6 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      2020 Nissan Kicks Turbo Manual First Drive Review

      2020 Nissan Kicks Turbo Manual First Drive Review

      8 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      MG Gloster First Drive Review

      MG Gloster First Drive Review

      9 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News