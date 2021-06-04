Great Wall Motors official India website launched

Post much wait, the Chinese car manufacturer, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has finally launched its official India website. Although GWM has already marked its presence on all social media platforms last year, the formation of the website has helped the carmaker to inch forward towards establishing itself in the country.

GWM made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and announced a total investment of Rs 7,000 crore that was to be deployed in a phased manner for the production of power batteries, electric drivetrains, component manufacturing, and research and development.

In January 2020, GWM entered into an agreement with General Motors India to acquire the latter’s manufacturing facility at Talegaon, Maharashtra. GWM will enter the automobile industry in India with its sub-brand - Haval. Based on the model showcased on the brand’s website, the first model to be introduced in the country could most probably be the Haval F7 SUV.

Globally, the Haval F7 is a mid-size SUV with features like LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six-way electrically adjustable front seats, six airbags, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

The international spec is offered with two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre with a power output of 148bhp and 280Nm of torque and a more powerful 2.0-litre gasoline motor that develops 188bhp and 340Nm of peak torque. A seven-speed DCT gearbox is shared by both the powertrain with no manual transmission on offer.

We expect more details to come to light in the coming months. Until then, stay tuned to CarTrade.

Great Wall | Great Wall Motors | Haval | Haval F7 | F7 | GWM