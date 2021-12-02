Maserati MC20 prices start at Rs 3.65 crore

Maserati has updated its line-up for India with the introduction of the MC20 sports car after coomencing bookings for the model back in June this year. Prices for the new Maserati MC20 start at Rs 3.65 crore (ex-showroom). The company has also announced an updated range including the Levante Hybrid and the Trofeo series, details of which are available here.

Under the hood of the Maserati MC20, which is the spiritual successor to the MC12, is a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, V6 petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 621bhp and 730Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 325kmph.

Based on a monocoque carbon-fibre chassis, the new Maserati MC20, deliveries for which are scheduled to begin in India in February 2022, gets features such as scissor doors, the signature Maserati grille with the Trident logo upfront, a sloping roofline, LED tail lights, a set of exhaust tips in the rear bumper, and diffuser fins. Inside, the supercar is equipped with loads of Alcantara, carbon-fibre, and leather elements, as well as a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters, a fully-digital instrument console, and five drive modes.

