  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Maserati India introduces Levante hybrid and two Trofeo models

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 02 December 2021,18:36 PM IST

      Italian sports carmaker Maserati has updated its India model range with the addition of new models, which includes the Ghibli, Levante hybrid, Quattroporte and the high-performance MC20 to the country. The refreshed trident lineup is available in a choice of distinctive variants including, the top-of-the-line Trofeo trims.

      Maserati Ghibli Left Front Three Quarter

      To start with, Maserati has introduced the Levante hybrid in the country, and its prices start at Rs 1.45 crore, ex-showroom. Apart from the Hybrid GT variant, the Levante is available in three other trims, the Modena, Modena S and the Trofeo. What is more, the Levante Hybrid uses an Alfa Romeo sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine linked with a 48-volt mild-hybrid unit. On the other hand, the Levante Trofeo is powered by a 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol mill that makes 572bhp and 730Nm.

      For the Ghibli, there are three trims available: the Hybrid GT, Modena S and the range-topper Trofeo, with prices starting at Rs 1.20 crore, ex-showroom. Like the Levante Trofeo, the Quattroporte also gets a new top-of-the-line Trofeo variant that costs Rs 2.32 crore onwards, ex-showroom. Besides, the sports sedan is offered in the GT and Modena trims too.

      Maserati Ghibli Engine Shot
      Model specific prices (ex-showroom)
      ModelPrice
      Maserati MC20Rs 3.65 crore
      Maserati GhibiliRs 1.20 to 2.20 crore
      Maserati LevanteRs 1.45 to 2.75 crore
      Maserati QuattroporteRs 1.80 to 2.65 crore
      Maserati Ghibli
      Maserati Ghibli ₹ 1.20 Crore Onwards
      All Maserati CarsUpcoming Maserati Cars
      Maserati | Quattroporte | Maserati Levante | Maserati Ghibli | Maserati Quattroporte | Levante | Ghibli

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Maserati MC20 prices start at Rs 3.65 crore

      Maserati MC20 prices start at Rs 3.65 crore

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/02/2021 20:13:44

      Bookings for the Maserati MC20 began earlier this year. Deliveries of the model are scheduled to begin in February 2022.

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike effective from January 2022

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike effective from January 2022

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/02/2021 19:55:29

      The quantum of the hike by Maruti Suzuki, which is applicable for its entire range of models, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

      Maserati India introduces Levante hybrid and two Trofeo models

      Maserati India introduces Levante hybrid and two Trofeo models

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/02/2021 17:30:49

      Maserati has introduced the Quattroporte Trofeo and Levante Trofeo alongside the Levante Hybrid.

      Kia’s seven-seat vehicle officially named Carens; to be launched in India in 2022

      Kia’s seven-seat vehicle officially named Carens; to be launched in India in 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/01/2021 16:53:38

      Kia Carens will be making its India debut on 16 December 2021.

      Volkswagen India discontinues Tiguan AllSpace

      Volkswagen India discontinues Tiguan AllSpace

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/30/2021 17:21:09

      Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was available in a single variant and a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

      BMW iX launching in India on 13 December 2021

      BMW iX launching in India on 13 December 2021

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/29/2021 14:59:11

      BMW iX offers WLTP certified range of up to 425 and 631km depending on the variant.

      Nissan Magnite achieves 30,000 units sales milestone

      Nissan Magnite achieves 30,000 units sales milestone

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/26/2021 17:29:53

      Nissan Magnite is available in four variants.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG G10

      MG G10

      ₹ 24.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Tesla Model 3

      Tesla Model 3

      ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Mahindra eXUV300

      Mahindra eXUV300

      ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Audi Q5

      Audi Q5

      ₹ 58.93 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      ₹ 79.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

      Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

      ₹ 1.70 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Macan

      Porsche Macan

      ₹ 83.21 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Taycan

      Porsche Taycan

      ₹ 1.50 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars