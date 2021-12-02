Maserati India introduces Levante hybrid and two Trofeo models

Italian sports carmaker Maserati has updated its India model range with the addition of new models, which includes the Ghibli, Levante hybrid, Quattroporte and the high-performance MC20 to the country. The refreshed trident lineup is available in a choice of distinctive variants including, the top-of-the-line Trofeo trims.

To start with, Maserati has introduced the Levante hybrid in the country, and its prices start at Rs 1.45 crore, ex-showroom. Apart from the Hybrid GT variant, the Levante is available in three other trims, the Modena, Modena S and the Trofeo. What is more, the Levante Hybrid uses an Alfa Romeo sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine linked with a 48-volt mild-hybrid unit. On the other hand, the Levante Trofeo is powered by a 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol mill that makes 572bhp and 730Nm.

For the Ghibli, there are three trims available: the Hybrid GT, Modena S and the range-topper Trofeo, with prices starting at Rs 1.20 crore, ex-showroom. Like the Levante Trofeo, the Quattroporte also gets a new top-of-the-line Trofeo variant that costs Rs 2.32 crore onwards, ex-showroom. Besides, the sports sedan is offered in the GT and Modena trims too.

Model specific prices (ex-showroom) Model Price Maserati MC20 Rs 3.65 crore Maserati Ghibili Rs 1.20 to 2.20 crore Maserati Levante Rs 1.45 to 2.75 crore Maserati Quattroporte Rs 1.80 to 2.65 crore

