      Audi India announces a price hike of up to 3 per cent from January 2022

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Friday 03 December 2021,07:00 AM IST

      Audi India has announced a price increase of up to three per cent across its entire model range with effect from 1 January, 2022. According to the company, the prices have been hiked due to the rising input and operational costs. Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki too announced a price hike, and you can read all about it here.

      In 2021, Audi India launched nine new products, the most recent one being the Q5 facelift, details of which are available here. The nine cars launched this year included five all-electric cars from the e-tron sub-brand.

      Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, 'The Audi India strategy focuses on a sustainable business model. To offset rising input and operational costs, a price correction is necessary. The new price range of our select vehicles will ensure the brand's premium price positioning thereby assuring sustainable growth both for the brand and our dealer partners. Continuing our focus on customer centricity, we have ensured that the impact is as minimal as possible.”

      Audi Q5 ₹ 58.93 Lakh Onwards
