Maruti Suzuki announces price hike effective from January 2022

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the company will be hiking the prices of its models with effect from January 2022. The quantum of the hike, which is applicable for its entire range of models, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

According to the brand, the hike that will take place from the beginning of next year has been attributed to the increase in various input costs. In 2021, Maruti hiked the prices of its models on three occasions, the most recent one being in September 2021.

Maruti is currently working on a range of updated products such as the heavily-updated Brezza, Baleno facelift, and the 2022 Alto. Last month, the carmaker launched the all-new second-gen Celerio, details of which are available here.

Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.85 Lakh Onwards

