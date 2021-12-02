  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike effective from January 2022

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Thursday 02 December 2021,19:55 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki has announced that the company will be hiking the prices of its models with effect from January 2022. The quantum of the hike, which is applicable for its entire range of models, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

      According to the brand, the hike that will take place from the beginning of next year has been attributed to the increase in various input costs. In 2021, Maruti hiked the prices of its models on three occasions, the most recent one being in September 2021.

      Maruti is currently working on a range of updated products such as the heavily-updated Brezza, Baleno facelift, and the 2022 Alto. Last month, the carmaker launched the all-new second-gen Celerio, details of which are available here.

      Maruti Suzuki Swift
      Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 5.85 Lakh Onwards
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | Alto | Swift | Maruti Suzuki Alto | Maruti Suzuki Swift | Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Ertiga | Celerio | Maruti Suzuki Celerio | vitara brezza | Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | Baleno Facelift | Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift | 2022 Vitara Brezza | Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Maserati MC20 prices start at Rs 3.65 crore

      Maserati MC20 prices start at Rs 3.65 crore

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/02/2021 20:13:44

      Bookings for the Maserati MC20 began earlier this year. Deliveries of the model are scheduled to begin in February 2022.

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike effective from January 2022

      Maruti Suzuki announces price hike effective from January 2022

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/02/2021 19:55:29

      The quantum of the hike by Maruti Suzuki, which is applicable for its entire range of models, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

      Maserati India introduces Levante hybrid and two Trofeo models

      Maserati India introduces Levante hybrid and two Trofeo models

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/02/2021 17:30:49

      Maserati has introduced the Quattroporte Trofeo and Levante Trofeo alongside the Levante Hybrid.

      Kia’s seven-seat vehicle officially named Carens; to be launched in India in 2022

      Kia’s seven-seat vehicle officially named Carens; to be launched in India in 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/01/2021 16:53:38

      Kia Carens will be making its India debut on 16 December 2021.

      Volkswagen India discontinues Tiguan AllSpace

      Volkswagen India discontinues Tiguan AllSpace

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/30/2021 17:21:09

      Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was available in a single variant and a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

      BMW iX launching in India on 13 December 2021

      BMW iX launching in India on 13 December 2021

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/29/2021 14:59:11

      BMW iX offers WLTP certified range of up to 425 and 631km depending on the variant.

      Nissan Magnite achieves 30,000 units sales milestone

      Nissan Magnite achieves 30,000 units sales milestone

      By Gajanan Kashikar11/26/2021 17:29:53

      Nissan Magnite is available in four variants.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG G10

      MG G10

      ₹ 24.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      Lamborghini Urus Facelift

      ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Tesla Model 3

      Tesla Model 3

      ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Mahindra eXUV300

      Mahindra eXUV300

      ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Audi Q5

      Audi Q5

      ₹ 58.93 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      ₹ 79.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

      Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

      ₹ 1.70 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Macan

      Porsche Macan

      ₹ 83.21 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Porsche Taycan

      Porsche Taycan

      ₹ 1.50 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars