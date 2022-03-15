  • location
      Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles surpass one million sales

      Nikhil Puthran

      Tuesday 15 March 2022,17:00 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki is one of the early players to offer a wide range of models with S-CNG options in the country. This time around, the company has added a new feather on its hat by surpassing the one million unit sales milestone in the country. Currently, the company offers nine models with S-CNG in India, which include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Tour-S, and the Super Carry.

      The S-CNG range gets dual interdependent ECU with an intelligent injection system that provides optimum air-fuel ratio and delivers better fuel efficiency figures. The suspension and braking system has been retuned for all kinds of terrains. Moreover, to deliver superior performance, the vehicles get a common rail-based CNG injection system which ensures optimum CNG fuel injection pressure and distribution. 

      For added safety, the S-CNG cars feature a microswitch that ensures that the vehicle does not start while refueling. To prevent corrosion and provide a leak-proof design, the vehicle gets stainless steel CNG pipes. Moreover, the advanced dual solenoid system auto-cuts fuel in case of a gas leak and releases the high-pressure CNG directly into the atmosphere. Additionally, the S-CNG cars also feature a non-return valve mechanism, CNG filler filter, petrol mode ignition, and an integrated electrical system for added safety. 

      Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are humbled by the appreciation and positive response received by our S-CNG offerings. As a Company, our aim is to offer safe, reliable, clean, technologically advanced, and environment-friendly vehicles to our customers. Our S-CNG range is specifically designed, developed, and manufactured at our facilities to suit the Indian driving conditions.” 

