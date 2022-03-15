All-new Tata Altroz automatic to be launched in India on 21 March, 2022

Tata will launch one of the most anticipated Altroz dual-clutch automatic transmission in India on 21 March, 2022. The carmaker opened reservations for the hatchback’s automatic variant earlier this month for Rs 21,000. Further, Tata will offer an exclusive paint option with the Altroz automatic, called Opera Blue.

The Altroz automatic will be available in various variants, starting with XTA, XZA, XZA (O), and top-of-the-line XZA+. Additionally, there will be a Dark Edition Altroz automatic offered in a choice of two trims – XTA and XZA+.

Mono-tone colour options for the Tata Altroz automatic include Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Avenue White, and Arcade Grey, while dual-tone paint choices include Opera Blue with black, Downtown Red with black, and Avenue White with black.

This dual-clutch automatic transmission will be coupled with a 1.2-litre, inline, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. Having said that, the manufacturer hasn’t revealed the power output figures of the powertrain yet. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre motor with a five-speed manual gearbox makes 85bhp and 113Nm of torque.

Tata Altroz ₹ 5.99 Lakh Onwards

