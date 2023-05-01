Maruti Fronx gets a new paint option

The Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, launched the Fronx crossover in India on 24 April. It is available in five variants at a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the carmaker has added a new Bluish Black paint theme to the Fronx’s colour options.

With this new addition, the Fronx is now offered in seven monotone and three dual-tone colours. The monotone shades include Bluish Black, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White, Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, and Earthern Brown. On the other hand, the dual-tone option, which has a contrasting Bluish Black roof, is available with Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, and Earthern Brown shades.

As for its powertrain, the Fronx crossover is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The latter is paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit while producing 99bhp and 147Nm of torque. The former 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit, churns out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque.

