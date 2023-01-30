  • location
            Maruti Suzuki launches Black Edition range in Arena line-up

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 30 January 2023,18:12 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has announced the Black Edition range for the Arena chain of dealerships. Introduced to mark the 40th anniversary of the company, the Black Edition range will offer a new Pearl Midnight Black paintjob for the entire product portfolio of the Arena range.

            The Maruti Suzuki Black Edition range will now be available for models such as the Alto K10, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, and Brezza. A similar update was introduced for the Nexa range of products earlier this month.

            The prices of the Black Edition cars in Maruti’s Arena range will remain the same as all other colour options. That said, the new paintjob will be offered in select variants of each model, details of which are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

