Mahindra XUV400 surpasses 10,000 units bookings milestone

Mahindra has announced that the XUV400 EV SUV has received more than 10,000 bookings in less than a week. The carmaker commenced bookings of the model on 26 January for Rs 21,000. Further, Mahindra added that the booking number translates to an approximate waiting period of seven months.

Launched with prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV400 is available in two variants including EL and EC, with deliveries of these respective variants scheduled to begin in March and the festive season of this year, respectively.

The Mahindra XUV400 is offered with two battery packs, including a 34.5kWh unit with a claimed range of 375km, and a 39.4kWh unit that is claimed to return a range of 456km. Both the variants are tuned to produce 150bhp and 310Nm of torque. During the launch, Mahindra revealed that the introductory prices would be valid for the first 5,000 bookings of each variant.

