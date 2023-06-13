Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV spied sans camouflage

As Maruti Suzuki gears up to launch the Invicto MPV on 5 July, images of it have been leaked on the internet. The Invicto will sit at the top of Maruti’s lineup and will be sold alongside Ertiga and XL6 MPVs.

While the overall silhouette of the Invicto is similar to that of the Hycross, the Invicto does get a slightly tweaked front end. The massive grille sports two horizontal chrome slats and is flanked by LED headlamps. Towards the side, the Invicto will have a dual-tone swirl pattern for the alloy wheels. We expect the top-spec variant to be fitted with 18-inch wheels.

While there are no images of the interior, the Invicto is most likely to share the cabin layout and features with the Hycross. We could expect a different upholstery, however, it will get features such as a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a powered driver seat, a dash-mounted gear lever, and a panoramic sunroof.

As for the powertrain, the Invicto is expected to be offered with petrol and petrol-hybrid engines. It will be produced at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh Estimated Price

