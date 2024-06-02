    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Edition range to be launched on 4 June

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 02 June 2024,19:45 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki will be launching the Drean Series Edition of the S-Presso, Celerio, and S-Presso on 4 June. While not much is known about this special edition, we expect it to get more features.

            The feature upgrade is most likely to be in the form of a touchscreen infotainment system, a sound system, and a reverse parking camera. The Dream Series range will be priced from Rs.4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

            All models are powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to develop 66bhp and 89Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a manual gearbox and can also be had with a CNG alternative.

            Tata Altroz Racer features and variant details leaked

            Tata Altroz Racer features and variant details leaked

            By Jay Shah06/02/2024 12:25:14

            Before the official launch of Tata Altroz Racer on 7 June, the variants, colours, and feature details have leaked.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift logs 40,000 bookings

            Maruti Suzuki Swift logs 40,000 bookings

            By Jay Shah06/02/2024 12:13:56

            The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Swift has recorded over 40,000 bookings.

            Kia Carens facelift spied testing

            Kia Carens facelift spied testing

            By Jay Shah05/31/2024 15:16:51

            For the first time, the Kia Carens facelift has been spotted testing in India.

            Updated Porsche 911 hybrid range launched in India

            Updated Porsche 911 hybrid range launched in India

            By Jay Shah05/30/2024 16:08:51

            Porsche has launched and started to accept bookings for the 911 facelift that gets a hybrid powertrain.

            Unofficial bookings for the Tata Altroz Racer commence

            Unofficial bookings for the Tata Altroz Racer commence

            By Jay Shah05/30/2024 11:52:56

            Dealerships across the country have started to accept unofficial bookings for the upcoming Tata Altroz Racer.

            Mahindra delivers 1,500 XUV 3XOs in 1 day!

            Mahindra delivers 1,500 XUV 3XOs in 1 day!

            By Jay Shah05/29/2024 18:16:57

            Mahindra commences delivery of 5 variants with 1,500 units delivered across India.

