Maruti Suzuki Dream Series Edition range to be launched on 4 June

Maruti Suzuki will be launching the Drean Series Edition of the S-Presso, Celerio, and S-Presso on 4 June. While not much is known about this special edition, we expect it to get more features.

The feature upgrade is most likely to be in the form of a touchscreen infotainment system, a sound system, and a reverse parking camera. The Dream Series range will be priced from Rs.4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

All models are powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine that is tuned to develop 66bhp and 89Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a manual gearbox and can also be had with a CNG alternative.

