MG Astor colours rejigged

MG Motor India has added two new exterior shades for its mid-size SUV, the Astor. The Astor now gets a new Havana Grey and a dual-tone white and black paint scheme. Apart from this, the manufacturer has also discontinued the existing Spiced Orange colour from the Astor’s palette.

Under the hood, the Astor can he had in 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. The former produces 108bhp and comes mated with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The turbo-petrol, on the other hand, belts out 138bhp and comes solely with a six-speed torque converter.

Currently, the Astor is offered in five variants – Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy and the prices in India start from Rs. 10.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs. 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

