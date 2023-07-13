    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: All you need to know

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Friday 14 July 2023,07:47 AM IST

            Launched in India

            The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 24.79 lakh. It’s available in three trim levels and with one hybrid petrol engine option. Essentially a rebadged version of the full hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, it sits at the top of the Maruti food chain and is their new flagship vehicle. We have already driven the car and you can check out our first drive review here.

            All you need to know about the Maruti Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Right Side View

            Engine and performance 

            The Maruti Invicto is powered by an a2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 184bhp/188Nm. The hybrid name comes courtesy of an electric motor with a minimal pure electric range and an output of 11bhp/206Nm. The powertrain is mated to an e-CVT powering the front wheels. 

            One of its big selling points will be a mileage of 23.24kmpl which when considered with a 52-litre tank should give you a probable range of 1208km, a massive amount considering the size and capacity of this vehicle. In our real-world tests, the Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid gave us a city efficiency of 13.26kmpl and a highway number of 18.52kmpl. Given, it’s the same car underneath, the Invicto’s numbers shouldn’t be too far away. 

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Dashboard

            Big on Features and space

            The Invicto is an all-black affair with rose gold inserts in the centre console, cup holders, AC vents and door pads. Maruti has been smart and retained the Hycross’ interiors without any layout, design or ergonomic changes and that should help them big time as the Toyota since its inception has always been a practical and very useable car. It measures in at 4.75-metres with a wheelbase of 2.85-metres putting it on par with the Innova but also making it one of the largest cars in its class. 

            This fully loaded Alpha Plus model featured in our pictures gets dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a power driver’s seat with memory function and finally a panoramic sunroof. As compared to the ZX variant of the Hycross, it misses out on the ottoman rear-seat recline function and of course, ADAS which is only available in the Innova’s top-spec ZX (O) variant. You get Suzuki Connect connected car technology, six airbags, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, ABS with EBD and a traction control programme. 

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Infotainment System

            What else can you buy?

            For the price of the entry-level Zeta Plus Invicto you can have the Toyota Innova Hycross VX, Toyota Innova Crysta ZX, Mahindra XUV700 AX7 diesel AWD, Tata Safari Red Dark XZA (O) and the Mahindra Scorpio Z8L 4WD. Alternates for the top-spec Alpha Plus variant of the Maruti Invicto include the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, Jeep CompassModel S (O) diesel and the Hyundai Tucson Platinum Petrol. 

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto Open Boot/Trunk

            You can have one faster than the Innova Hycross Hybrid!

            However, the biggest kicker for you to go book an Invicto in the current scenario is that with a two-year waiting period for the Toyota in its top-spec models, you can have this one right away…of sorts. Maruti at the time of announcing this vehicle had said that it was looking to retail 9000 units annually. At the time of the launch, they had already got bookings for over 6000 units which means that even this will slip out of grasp if you want one and don’t book right away. 

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto First Drive Review

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto ₹ 24.79 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Invicto | Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra XUV700 spotted with six-seat layout

            Mahindra XUV700 spotted with six-seat layout

            By Desirazu Venkat07/14/2023 21:40:29

            This will be a new version that's expected to be launched in the festival season

            2023 Kia Seltos bookings open at Rs. 25,000

            2023 Kia Seltos bookings open at Rs. 25,000

            By Desirazu Venkat07/14/2023 20:44:21

            This is a mid-life update for the Kia Seltos

            Updated BMW X5 launched in India at Rs 93.90 lakh

            Updated BMW X5 launched in India at Rs 93.90 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat07/14/2023 19:40:27

            This BMW X5 gets new design and a feature list

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: All you need to know

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: All you need to know

            By Desirazu Venkat07/13/2023 19:52:27

            All the details you need to know before buying a Maruti Invicto

            Toyota hike prices of its range in India

            Toyota hike prices of its range in India

            By Haji Chakralwale07/13/2023 16:11:38

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a price hike for its range in India in effect from 5 July, 2023. Models like Fortuner, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Glanza, Camry, and Innova Crysta have received a significant increase in their ex-showroom prices.

            BMW X5 facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

            BMW X5 facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat07/13/2023 15:54:06

            This is a mid-life update for the x5

            Maruti Fronx CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.41 lakh

            Maruti Fronx CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.41 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale07/12/2023 15:56:36

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The factory-fitted CNG option is offered in two trim levels, Sigma and Delta. With this new addition, Maruti Suzuki’s CNG lineup is 15 models strong.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Kwid

            Renault Kwid

            ₹ 4.70 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo C40 Recharge

            Volvo C40 Recharge

            ₹ 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

            ₹ 65.00 - 75.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            BMW X5

            BMW X5

            ₹ 93.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            Maruti Suzuki Invicto

            ₹ 24.79 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

            ₹ 2.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars