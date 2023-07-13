Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: All you need to know

Launched in India

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 24.79 lakh. It’s available in three trim levels and with one hybrid petrol engine option. Essentially a rebadged version of the full hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, it sits at the top of the Maruti food chain and is their new flagship vehicle. We have already driven the car and you can check out our first drive review here.

All you need to know about the Maruti Invicto

Engine and performance

The Maruti Invicto is powered by an a2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 184bhp/188Nm. The hybrid name comes courtesy of an electric motor with a minimal pure electric range and an output of 11bhp/206Nm. The powertrain is mated to an e-CVT powering the front wheels.

One of its big selling points will be a mileage of 23.24kmpl which when considered with a 52-litre tank should give you a probable range of 1208km, a massive amount considering the size and capacity of this vehicle. In our real-world tests, the Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid gave us a city efficiency of 13.26kmpl and a highway number of 18.52kmpl. Given, it’s the same car underneath, the Invicto’s numbers shouldn’t be too far away.

Big on Features and space

The Invicto is an all-black affair with rose gold inserts in the centre console, cup holders, AC vents and door pads. Maruti has been smart and retained the Hycross’ interiors without any layout, design or ergonomic changes and that should help them big time as the Toyota since its inception has always been a practical and very useable car. It measures in at 4.75-metres with a wheelbase of 2.85-metres putting it on par with the Innova but also making it one of the largest cars in its class.

This fully loaded Alpha Plus model featured in our pictures gets dual-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, a power driver’s seat with memory function and finally a panoramic sunroof. As compared to the ZX variant of the Hycross, it misses out on the ottoman rear-seat recline function and of course, ADAS which is only available in the Innova’s top-spec ZX (O) variant. You get Suzuki Connect connected car technology, six airbags, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, ABS with EBD and a traction control programme.

What else can you buy?

For the price of the entry-level Zeta Plus Invicto you can have the Toyota Innova Hycross VX, Toyota Innova Crysta ZX, Mahindra XUV700 AX7 diesel AWD, Tata Safari Red Dark XZA (O) and the Mahindra Scorpio Z8L 4WD. Alternates for the top-spec Alpha Plus variant of the Maruti Invicto include the Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, Jeep CompassModel S (O) diesel and the Hyundai Tucson Platinum Petrol.

You can have one faster than the Innova Hycross Hybrid!

However, the biggest kicker for you to go book an Invicto in the current scenario is that with a two-year waiting period for the Toyota in its top-spec models, you can have this one right away…of sorts. Maruti at the time of announcing this vehicle had said that it was looking to retail 9000 units annually. At the time of the launch, they had already got bookings for over 6000 units which means that even this will slip out of grasp if you want one and don’t book right away.

