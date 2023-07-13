Toyota hike prices of its range in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a price hike for its range in India in effect from 5 July, 2023. Models like Fortuner, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Glanza, Camry, and Innova Crysta have received a significant increase in their ex-showroom prices.

The brand’s entry-level hatchback, Glanza receives a standard price hike of Rs. 10,000, except for the V AMT variant. Then the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is now dearer by Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 25,000 depending on the powertrain.

As for Toyota’s MPV range, the Innova Hycross now commands a premium of Rs. 25,000 excluding the GX variant. On the other hand, customers looking to purchase the Hycross will have to pay Rs 27,000 more after the hike. Coming to the premium offerings, the Toyota Fortuner and Camry sedan receives the maximum price increment of Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 46,000, respectively.

Toyota