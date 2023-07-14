    Recently Viewed
            Updated BMW X5 launched in India at Rs 93.90 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Friday 14 July 2023,19:40 PM IST

            X5 facelift launched in India 

            An updated version of the BMW X5 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 93.90 lakh. It is available in two petrol trims and two diesel trims across six colour options. This is a mid-life update for this generation of the BMW X5 that was launched globally in mid-2019. 

            BMW X5 facelift design updates

            On the outside the BMW X5 facelift gets a new design for the headlamps, new front and rear bumper as well as a design for the alloy wheels. At the rear the only major change is the inclusion of an x design pattern in the tail lamps. 

            Inside, the biggest change is a one piece curved display that houses both the new 12.3-inch instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch infotainment system. You also get some upholstery options and accessory bit but otherwise the cabin remains unchanged from the pre-facelift vehicle. 

            BMW X5 facelift engine and gearbox 

            The updated X5 is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine producing 381bhp/520 Nm. It has a 0-100 kmph time of just 5.4 seconds. In addition, the 3.0-litre inline six diesel engine produces 286 bhp/650 Nm. Additionally, both engines feature a 48V Electrical Motor that with a power output of 12bhp/200 Nm. Both engines get xDrive AWD technology and an eight-speed AT as standard. 

            Official comment on the launch

            “There are no limits to confidence when you're driving the new BMW X5. The most powerful car in the segment, the new BMW X5 is distinctive and imposing. Exuding a dominating road presence, its confident stature leaves a lasting impression. The newly crafted luxurious interiors underscored by state-of-the-art technology provides an unparalleled elegance that makes the new BMW X5 as convenient and compelling as ever. It has all the ingredients required to strengthen its position as the global market leader in its segment. The new BMW X5 not only demands high standards but lives up to them earning your respect with every mile of the journey,” said Vikram Pawah President, BMW Group India. 

            BMW X5 facelift prices (ex-showroom)

            BMW X5 xDrive 40i M Sport – Rs. 93.90 lakh

            BMW X5 xDrive 40i XLine- Rs. 1.04 crore 

            BMW X5 xDrive 30d XLine- Rs. 95.90 lakh 

            BMW X5 xDrive 30d M Sport – Rs. 1.06 crore 

