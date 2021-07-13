Please Tell Us Your City

      Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Swift and CNG models

      Desirazu Venkat

      Tuesday 13 July 2021,15:39 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of its Swift hatchback as well as its complete CNG range. It has attributed the hike to an increase in input costs and has said that there will be a hike of up to Rs 15,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) on the above mentioned range. 

      The Indo-Japanese automaker had made an official announcement last month indicating the above mentioned price hike. It has also said that the price of the other models too will be raised within the next few months owing to similar reasons. 

      Maruti Suzuki currently has the Celerio, Ertiga, Alto, Wagon R, S-Presso and the Eeco as part of its S-CNG range. The Dzire too is expected to join this line-up for the Indian car market.     

