Mahindra XUV700 flush door handles revealed in latest teaser

Mahindra will launch its new flagship SUV, the XUV700 in the Indian market later this year. This will be an all-new vehicle and with it bring many new technologies from the automaker to the Indian market. We already know of its voiced guided-over speed warning alert, panoramic sunroof and speed assisted headlamps. The latest new technologies it will bring to the table are flush door handles which have now been officially revealed.

Dubbed smart door handles, they are essentially flush with the body and appear to be operated via a sensor like point (three dots in the photo) on one end of the door handle itself. This feature is expected to be standard across the XUV700 range.

The Mahindra XUV700 will find a place above the XUV500 and take on the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar as well as the Jeep Meredian/Commander.

Mahindra XUV700 ₹ N/A Onwards

Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700