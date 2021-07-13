Mahindra Bolero Neo launched in India at Rs 8. 48 lakh

The Mahindra Bolero Neo has been launched in India at Rs 8. 48 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). It is available across four variants, six colour options and with one diesel engine only. This is Mahindra’s fourth sub-four-metre SUV for the Indian market and is essentially a revival of the erstwhile TUV300.

In becoming the Bolero Neo, the TUV300 has got a new face thanks to Mahindra adding the Bolero’s unique grille as well as slightly modified headlamps. Also new to the package is the design for the alloy wheels, spoiler and the design for the tailgate handle. Inside, you get a beige cabin with three rows of seating, but given the car’s sub-four-metre length, it seems more than likely that the third row is for emergency use or kids/teenagers. The top-of-the-line N10 variant gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, reverse parking sensors and rear armrest.

The Bolero Neo is powered by Mahindra’s 1.5-litre BS6 compliant mHawk100 engine that produces 100bhp/260Nm. It is being offered with a five-speed manual but we expect a five-speed automated manual transmission to join the ranks soon. For the first time, Mahindra has also fitted the Bolero Neo with a locking differential or as they have termed it multi-terrain technology for improved off-road handling. This feature is only available on the top-spec N10 (O) variant.

The Bolero Neo is a rival for the likes of the entry to mid-level versions of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Honda WR-V and the Ford EcoSport.

Commenting on the launch, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said, “The Bolero Neo combines the new age customer’s affinity towards a tough, powerful, go-anywhere capable SUVs with their persona and aspirations for a modern and trendy SUV. The design, performance, and engineering enhancements in the new Bolero Neo make it a modern, unmissable and authentic SUV for the bold and fearless Young India. The addition of Bolero Neo to our brand portfolio will help us retain Bolero amongst the top 10 selling SUVs in the country.'

Mentioned below are the ex-showroom prices for the Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo N4- Rs 8.48 lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo N8- Rs 9.47 lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10- Rs 9.99 lakh

