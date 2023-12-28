Maruti Suzuki Brezza achieves 1 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki has surpassed yet another milestone with its sub-four-metre SUV, the Brezza, as the model reached the 1 million unit sales milestone in the country. The model, originally known as the Vitara Brezza, was launched back in 2016.

In India, the Maruti Brezza currently competes against the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV400, and the Nissan Magnite. Prices of the model, which is offered in 10 colours and four variants, start from Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that is tuned to develop a maximum power output of 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. In terms of transmissions, customers can choose from a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

