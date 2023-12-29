    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra XUV400 to get new variants and features

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Friday 29 December 2023,16:50 PM IST

            Mahindra is likely to introduce new variants in the XUV400 EV range in the coming weeks, according to details leaked from an internal presentation. The brand will not only introduce new variants based on the current offerings but also bring along feature enhancements.

            Mahindra XUV400 Front View

            As per the leaked data, the Mahindra XUV400 will soon be launched in the EC Pro and EL Pro variants. The latter will come equipped with additional features in the form of cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, front fog lights, four speakers and two tweeters, dual 10.25-inch screens, and wireless phone projection. Further, it will get a dual-tone interior theme, a revised dashboard layout, new steering wheel, and a shark-fin antenna.

            The EC Pro variant of the Mahindra XUV400 will receive new features including dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, USB charging for the second-row occupants, two USB charging ports, and Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) hub integration. A few other notable features are OTA updates, six airbags, ESP, TPMS, electric sunroof, three drive modes, single pedal drive function, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

            Mahindra XUV400 Front View

            In terms of powertrains, the 34.5kWh version, available with both the new variants of the XUV400, will return a claimed range of 250km on a single full charge. Additionally, the EL Pro variant will also be offered with the 39.4kWh guise, with a claimed range of 290km.

            Image Source

            Mahindra XUV400
            MahindraXUV400 ₹ 15.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV400 | Mahindra XUV400

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra XUV400 to get new variants and features

            Mahindra XUV400 to get new variants and features

            By Aditya Nadkarni12/29/2023 16:50:33

            Mahindra is likely to introduce new variants in the XUV400 EV range in the coming weeks, according to details leaked from an internal presentation.

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza achieves 1 million unit sales milestone

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza achieves 1 million unit sales milestone

            By Aditya Nadkarni12/28/2023 16:16:20

            The model, originally known as the Vitara Brezza, was launched back in 2016.

            Mercedes-Benz to launch GLS facelift in India on 8 January, 2024

            Mercedes-Benz to launch GLS facelift in India on 8 January, 2024

            By Aditya Nadkarni12/27/2023 11:39:32

            At the same event, the brand will announce its plans for the entire year, including new arrivals.

            Nissan to hike prices of Magnite SUV in January 2024

            Nissan to hike prices of Magnite SUV in January 2024

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2023 15:09:45

            This will be the most major price hike for the Magnite in over a year

            Big year-end discounts on Maruti S-Presso hatchback

            Big year-end discounts on Maruti S-Presso hatchback

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2023 15:00:35

            The discounts are valid till December 31

            New Hyundai Creta set for India debut on 16 January

            New Hyundai Creta set for India debut on 16 January

            By Desirazu Venkat12/24/2023 15:19:53

            We expect Hyundai to announce prices for the Creta on 16 January

            First TATA.ev store opens in Gurugram

            First TATA.ev store opens in Gurugram

            By CarWale Team12/22/2023 21:02:58

            tata is expected to open 10 more stores over the course of 2024

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.26 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.98 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

            Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift

            ₹ 1.30 - 1.40 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Kia Sonet Facelift

            Kia Sonet Facelift

            ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Hyundai Stargazer

            Hyundai Stargazer

            ₹ 9.60 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            Hyundai New Santa Fe

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Lamborghini Revuelto

            Lamborghini Revuelto

            ₹ 8.89 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Panamera

            Porsche Panamera

            ₹ 1.68 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Eletre

            Lotus Eletre

            ₹ 2.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

            ₹ 98.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            Mercedes-Benz GLE

            ₹ 96.40 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars