Mahindra XUV400 to get new variants and features

Mahindra is likely to introduce new variants in the XUV400 EV range in the coming weeks, according to details leaked from an internal presentation. The brand will not only introduce new variants based on the current offerings but also bring along feature enhancements.

As per the leaked data, the Mahindra XUV400 will soon be launched in the EC Pro and EL Pro variants. The latter will come equipped with additional features in the form of cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, front fog lights, four speakers and two tweeters, dual 10.25-inch screens, and wireless phone projection. Further, it will get a dual-tone interior theme, a revised dashboard layout, new steering wheel, and a shark-fin antenna.

The EC Pro variant of the Mahindra XUV400 will receive new features including dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, USB charging for the second-row occupants, two USB charging ports, and Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) hub integration. A few other notable features are OTA updates, six airbags, ESP, TPMS, electric sunroof, three drive modes, single pedal drive function, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

In terms of powertrains, the 34.5kWh version, available with both the new variants of the XUV400, will return a claimed range of 250km on a single full charge. Additionally, the EL Pro variant will also be offered with the 39.4kWh guise, with a claimed range of 290km.

