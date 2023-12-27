Mercedes-Benz to launch GLS facelift in India on 8 January, 2024

Mercedes-Benz is all set to begin the new year with the launch of a new model. The carmaker will introduce the facelifted version of the GLS in the country on 8 January, 2024. At the same event, the brand will announce its plans for the entire year, including new arrivals.

In the design department, the 2024 GLS will get a new grille with horizontal slats, revised LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and new 20-inch alloy wheels. Also up for offer will be glossy black inserts on the front bumper.

The interior of the updated Mercedes GLS will come equipped with the brand’s signature transparent bonnet feature, latest MBUX infotainment system with three display modes, and a 360-degree camera. Further, customers will be able to choose from two interior themes, including Bahia Brown and Catalana Brown.

Under the hood, the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLS is expected to be powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also expected to join the line-up is a petrol motor, details of which could be revealed at launch.

