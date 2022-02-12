Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift infotainment system teaser released

After releasing the head-up display teaser, Maruti Suzuki has disclosed another teaser of the infotainment system that will debut in the new Baleno. This Baleno facelift will get a brand-new nine-inch infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+. Meanwhile, the brand is expected to launch the hatchback in India by the end of February 2022.

If the teaser video is to go by, this new infotainment system is very likely to come with a fresh user interface and new features. It is expected to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone connectivity and connected car features. Also, we can’t rule out the possibility of the in-built eSim technology.

This infotainment unit will have touch-capacitive switches to control volume and quick access controls for telephony, home screen, voice recognition and music. In addition, the Baleno facelift will also get a new sound system. Maruti Suzuki has partnered up with Arkamys to provide a stereo sound system in the hatchback.

Under the bonnet, the new Baleno will probably come powered by two distinctive 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engines: a 1.2-litre VVT and 1.2-litre DualJet. Maruti Suzuki is also likely to offer a choice of manual and transmission options. Meanwhile, the hatchback will take on the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Volkswagen Polo.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh Estimated Price

Maruti Suzuki | Baleno Facelift | Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift