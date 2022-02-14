Jeep India names its upcoming seven-seat SUV the Meridian

In an official announcement by Jeep India, the brand has revealed the name of its all-new seven-seat SUV - the Meridian. According to the brand, this name is inspired by the different states and cultures of India. Meanwhile, Jeep will launch the made-in-India Meridian in the country sometime in mid-2022.

While undergoing tests in India, the Jeep Meridian completed the famed Kashmir to Kanyakumari route (famously known as K2K) where it followed the meridian 77-degree east line of longitude. During the tests, Jeep had covered the Meridian in a unique camouflage with graffiti that represented icons of states and the diverse cultures of India.

It is believed that the India-spec Meridian will come powered by the same powertrain as the Compass - a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit. In addition, Jeep could also offer a choice of manual and automatic transmission options alongside a 4x4 system. That said, the Meridian will compete against the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Speaking on the announcement, Nipun Mahajan, Head of Jeep India, said, “The Jeep Meridian is our latest offering for the Indian market as part of our 2022 product strategy. We wanted to announce the name with an innovative activation and the K2K drive through the length of India is in line with the name of our new model. We tested the SUV on every kind of terrain India has to offer – by taking it on a challenging journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.”

He added, “We are proud to say, the Jeep Meridian performed flawlessly. We are delighted to deliver today, a car that is both Made-in-India and Made-for-India for our customers anticipating the Meridian. From performance to looks and comfort to off-roading prowess, the Jeep Meridian is truly unmatched in its category.”

