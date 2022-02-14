  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Jeep India names its upcoming seven-seat SUV the Meridian

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Monday 14 February 2022,14:08 PM IST

      In an official announcement by Jeep India, the brand has revealed the name of its all-new seven-seat SUV - the Meridian. According to the brand, this name is inspired by the different states and cultures of India. Meanwhile, Jeep will launch the made-in-India Meridian in the country sometime in mid-2022.

      While undergoing tests in India, the Jeep Meridian completed the famed Kashmir to Kanyakumari route (famously known as K2K) where it followed the meridian 77-degree east line of longitude. During the tests, Jeep had covered the Meridian in a unique camouflage with graffiti that represented icons of states and the diverse cultures of India.

      Jeep Meridian Front View

      It is believed that the India-spec Meridian will come powered by the same powertrain as the Compass - a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit. In addition, Jeep could also offer a choice of manual and automatic transmission options alongside a 4x4 system. That said, the Meridian will compete against the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

      Speaking on the announcement, Nipun Mahajan, Head of Jeep India, said, “The Jeep Meridian is our latest offering for the Indian market as part of our 2022 product strategy. We wanted to announce the name with an innovative activation and the K2K drive through the length of India is in line with the name of our new model. We tested the SUV on every kind of terrain India has to offer – by taking it on a challenging journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.” 

      He added, “We are proud to say, the Jeep Meridian performed flawlessly. We are delighted to deliver today, a car that is both Made-in-India and Made-for-India for our customers anticipating the Meridian. From performance to looks and comfort to off-roading prowess, the Jeep Meridian is truly unmatched in its category.”

      Jeep Meridian
      Jeep Meridian ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Jeep CarsUpcoming Jeep Cars
      Jeep | Jeep Meridian | Meridian

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Jeep India names its upcoming seven-seat SUV the Meridian

      Jeep India names its upcoming seven-seat SUV the Meridian

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/14/2022 14:08:40

      The all-new Jeep Meridian will be introduced in India sometime in mid-2022.

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift infotainment system teaser released

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift infotainment system teaser released

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/12/2022 09:58:57

      Maruti Suzuki has already opened bookings for the new Baleno.

      Mahindra XUV300 likely to be updated with new alloy wheels

      Mahindra XUV300 likely to be updated with new alloy wheels

      By Jay Shah02/11/2022 17:40:25

      Mahindra XUV300 likely to be updated with new alloy wheels

      First batch of Made-in-India Volkswagen T-Cross exported to Mexico

      First batch of Made-in-India Volkswagen T-Cross exported to Mexico

      By Jay Shah02/11/2022 17:10:44

      First batch of Made-in-India Volkswagen T-Cross exported to Mexico

      All-new BMW M4 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.44 crore

      All-new BMW M4 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.44 crore

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/10/2022 19:07:56

      The M4 Competition makes 503bhp and 650Nm of torque.

      2022 Skoda Slavia makes its debut at dealerships in India

      2022 Skoda Slavia makes its debut at dealerships in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/10/2022 14:28:46

      The Slavia will be available in two engine choices.

      Tata Altroz Dark range expanded with two new variants

      Tata Altroz Dark range expanded with two new variants

      By Jay Shah02/09/2022 16:42:19

      Tata Altroz Dark range expanded two 2 new variants

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.03 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kodiaq

      Skoda Kodiaq

      ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars