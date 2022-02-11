  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Mahindra XUV300 likely to be updated with new alloy wheels

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Friday 11 February 2022,17:40 PM IST

      The Mahindra XUV300 has been around for quite some time now. The only update the compact SUV received was in the form of an AMT transmission in February 2021 for the 1.2-litre petrol powertrain. Now, as per a leaked document, it appears that the higher-spec variants of the XUV300 will get downsized 16-inch alloy wheels. 

      Mahindra XUV300 Left Side View

      Presently, the W8 and W8 (O) trims are fitted with 215/55 17-inch alloys. These could be replaced by smaller 16-inch alloys that will also get a new design. Meanwhile, the lower variants are likely to continue with the same 16-inch steel wheels with covers. 

      Mahindra XUV300 Left Side View

      The XUV300 continues to be offered with features such as projector headlamps, front parking sensors, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, an electric sunroof, leather upholstery, and an electric tailgate. 

      Mahindra XUV300 Dashboard

      The Mahindra XUV300 is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former produces 109bhp and 200Nm torque, the latter puts out 115bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and an AMT unit for both the powertrains. The Mahindra XUV300 rivals the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and Toyota Urban Cruiser. We have driven the Mahindra XUV300 and you can read our first-drive review here.

      Image Source

      Mahindra XUV300
      Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 8.16 Lakh Onwards
      All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
      Mahindra | Mahindra XUV300 | XUV300

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Mahindra XUV300 likely to be updated with new alloy wheels

      Mahindra XUV300 likely to be updated with new alloy wheels

      By Jay Shah02/11/2022 17:40:25

      Mahindra XUV300 likely to be updated with new alloy wheels

      First batch of Made-in-India Volkswagen T-Cross exported to Mexico

      First batch of Made-in-India Volkswagen T-Cross exported to Mexico

      By Jay Shah02/11/2022 17:10:44

      First batch of Made-in-India Volkswagen T-Cross exported to Mexico

      All-new BMW M4 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.44 crore

      All-new BMW M4 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.44 crore

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/10/2022 19:07:56

      The M4 Competition makes 503bhp and 650Nm of torque.

      2022 Skoda Slavia makes its debut at dealerships in India

      2022 Skoda Slavia makes its debut at dealerships in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/10/2022 14:28:46

      The Slavia will be available in two engine choices.

      Tata Altroz Dark range expanded with two new variants

      Tata Altroz Dark range expanded with two new variants

      By Jay Shah02/09/2022 16:42:19

      Tata Altroz Dark range expanded two 2 new variants

      Renault India crosses eight lakh sales milepost

      Renault India crosses eight lakh sales milepost

      By Jay Shah02/09/2022 10:13:30

      Renault India crosses eight lakh sales milepost

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift variants and colour options leaked

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift variants and colour options leaked

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/08/2022 18:13:34

      New Baleno is expected to be launched by the end of February 2022.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.96 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.03 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Kodiaq

      Skoda Kodiaq

      ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars