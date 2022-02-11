Mahindra XUV300 likely to be updated with new alloy wheels

The Mahindra XUV300 has been around for quite some time now. The only update the compact SUV received was in the form of an AMT transmission in February 2021 for the 1.2-litre petrol powertrain. Now, as per a leaked document, it appears that the higher-spec variants of the XUV300 will get downsized 16-inch alloy wheels.

Presently, the W8 and W8 (O) trims are fitted with 215/55 17-inch alloys. These could be replaced by smaller 16-inch alloys that will also get a new design. Meanwhile, the lower variants are likely to continue with the same 16-inch steel wheels with covers.

The XUV300 continues to be offered with features such as projector headlamps, front parking sensors, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, six airbags, an electric sunroof, leather upholstery, and an electric tailgate.

The Mahindra XUV300 is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the former produces 109bhp and 200Nm torque, the latter puts out 115bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and an AMT unit for both the powertrains. The Mahindra XUV300 rivals the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and Toyota Urban Cruiser. We have driven the Mahindra XUV300 and you can read our first-drive review here.

