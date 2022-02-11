  • Type your location
      First batch of Made-in-India Volkswagen T-Cross exported to Mexico

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Friday 11 February 2022,17:10 PM IST

      Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVIPL) has begun with the export of Made-in-India Volkswagen T-Cross to the global markets. The first batch comprising 1,232 units of the Volkswagen T-Cross, christened ‘Taigun’ in the Indian market, were sent to Mexico. The vehicles were dispatched from the Mumbai port.

      Volkswagen Taigun Front View

      Commenting on the occasion, Christian Cahn von Seelen, Chairman, SAVWIPL, said, “The export of the Volkswagen T-Cross is a momentous event in the Group’s endeavour to Engineer cars in India to be Driven by the World! Developing India as an export hub for the VW Group globally is an integral part of our India strategy. The cars manufactured at our facilities in India embody the same quality standards we adhere to globally. The Volkswagen T-Cross built for the world on the MQB A0-IN platform exemplifies the excellence we pursue in all aspects of production, from technology and quality to design and performance.”

      The Skoda-Volkswagen group commenced its export operations back in 2011 when 6,256 units of the Volkswagen Vento were conveyed to the South African market. Now, the alliance exports the Made-in-India vehicles to 61 countries such as South America, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean region, Central America, Africa, the GCC countries, and the Indian sub-continent. A total of 5,45,653 cars have been exported till December 2021. 

      

      

      

