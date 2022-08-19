Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched in India; Prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been launched in India; Prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). The Scorpio Classic is being retailed in two variants- S3 and S11. For the Classic, Mahindra is only offering RWD MT diesel power and of this, the S3 will get the option of a nine-seat model while the S11 will be offered in six and seven guises.

The Classic gets new exterior design elements like the latest Scorpio grille, a new design for the alloy wheels and side cladding. Inside Mahindra has added a new infotainment system, seat layout, DRLs, spoiler, diamond-cut wheels and armrest on the front seat. Standard features for both trims include LED tail lamps, second-row vents, micro-hybrid tech and dual front airbags.

Powering the Scorpio Classic is Mahindra’s 2.2-litre diesel CRDi engine that produces 130bhp/300Nm and is offered only with a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive. The automatic and 4X4 options are now exclusively for the Scorpio-N.

At the time of launching the Scorpio-N, Mahindra had announced that the second-generation car would carry on as the Scorpio Classic and would fill a lower price bracket as compared to the Scorpio-N. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a rival for the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

