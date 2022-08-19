  • location
            Mahindra Scorpio Classic to be launched in India tomorrow

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Friday 19 August 2022,12:54 PM IST

            The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be launched in India tomorrow. At the time of launching the Scorpio-N, Mahindra had announced that the second-generation car would carry on as the Scorpio Classic and would fill a lower price bracket as compared to the Scorpio-N.

            The Scorpio Classic will be sold in two variants- S3 and S11 and only with RWD MT diesel power and of this, the S3 will get the option of a nine-seat model while the S11 will be offered in six and seven guises. The six-seat layout is courtesy of captain seats that are being offered with this version of the Scorpio for the first time.

            The Classic gets new exterior design elements like the latest Scorpio grille, a new design for the alloy wheels and side cladding. Inside Mahindra has added a new infotainment system, seat layout and added comfort features.

            Powering the Scorpio Classic is Mahindra’s 2.2-litre diesel CRDi engine that produces 130bhp/300Nm and is offered only with a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive. The automatic and 4X4 options are now exclusively for the Scorpio-N. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is a rival for the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

            All Popular Cars