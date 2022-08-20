Kia Sonet X Line teased

An X Line version of the Kia Sonet has been teased for the first time ahead of a launch later this year. It’s expected to follow on the lines of the Seltos X Line and will sport the matte paint scheme, X line badging and the X Line specific interiors.

As is the case with the Seltos X Line is expected to be based on the top-spec petrol, diesel and turbo versions of the Sonet and of these the 1.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel both have automatic transmission options.

The top-spec GTX Plus models get a touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, climate control, ambient lighting and connected car technology as a part of the feature list.

When launched, the Kia Sonet will take on the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Mahindra Bolero Neo in the upper sections of the B-segment compact sub-4 SUV segment. In terms of pricing, there’s a Rs 35,000 difference between the Seltos GTX Plus diesel/turbo DCT and their X Line counterparts. We expect a similar price hike for the Sonet X line versus the standard car.

Kia Sonet ₹ 7.49 Lakh Onwards

Kia | Kia Sonet | Sonet