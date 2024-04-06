    Recently Viewed
            Kia India roadmap for 2024-25 revealed

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 06 April 2024,12:40 PM IST

            Kia India currently has four models in its India lineup and the brand has now announced its plans to introduced 3 cars in the coming two years.

            Kia EV9 Left Front Three Quarter

            In 2024, the automaker will launch the facelifted Carnival that was discontinued last year. The luxury MPV will have a new face, revamped cabin, more features, and is expected to be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

            The second model on the list is the brand’s flagship electric vehicle, EV9. The electric SUV is on sale in many global markets and also recently won the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) title. Currently, Kia India’s EV lineup comprises of the EV6 SUV that rivals the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and BYD Seal.

            Kia EV9 Right Side View

            In the investor meeting, Kia also stated its focus to strengthen its share in the EV segment with the introduction of new mass EV models. This could most likely be the electric derivative of the Carens MPV. It is one of the highest-selling models for the brand and will also be the first MPV in the segment to be offered with a pure electric powertrain.

            Kia India roadmap for 2024-25 revealed

            Kia India roadmap for 2024-25 revealed

            By Jay Shah04/06/2024 12:40:54

            Kia India will launch 3 new cars including two electric vehicles in 2024-25.

            All Popular Cars