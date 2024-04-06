Kia India roadmap for 2024-25 revealed

Kia India currently has four models in its India lineup and the brand has now announced its plans to introduced 3 cars in the coming two years.

In 2024, the automaker will launch the facelifted Carnival that was discontinued last year. The luxury MPV will have a new face, revamped cabin, more features, and is expected to be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The second model on the list is the brand’s flagship electric vehicle, EV9. The electric SUV is on sale in many global markets and also recently won the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) title. Currently, Kia India’s EV lineup comprises of the EV6 SUV that rivals the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and BYD Seal.

In the investor meeting, Kia also stated its focus to strengthen its share in the EV segment with the introduction of new mass EV models. This could most likely be the electric derivative of the Carens MPV. It is one of the highest-selling models for the brand and will also be the first MPV in the segment to be offered with a pure electric powertrain.

