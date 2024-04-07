    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mahindra XUV3X0 interior revealed in new teaser

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Sunday 07 April 2024,13:39 PM IST

            Interior teased

            The hotly anticipated Mahindra XUV3X0 (successor to the XUV300) has been teased again and this time around we get a glimpse of the cabin ahead of its official debut on April 29. The tease reveals, as expected, a layout of beige upholstery over a black dashboard confirming many months of spy shots that we have been seeing.

            Some of the visible features include an electric sunroof, dual-digital displays and climate control with a display. In fact, it more or less looks like the upgrades that have been given to the XUV400 EV a few months ago. A shot of the second row also reveals a large centre arm rest as well as headrests and seatbelts for all three occupants.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO Second Row Seats

            XUV3X0 is back in the game

            The car had been due for a while and with things heating up in the sub-4 compact SUV segment due to all the players getting a major refresh, Mahindra has timed the car’s entry pretty well. Some glimpses of the exterior reveal a new face, rear end and design for the wheels. 

            Mahindra XUV 3XO Side Badge

            It is expected to be offered with Mahindra 1.2-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol. All versions will be FWD and get both AT and MT options.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO
            MahindraXUV 3XO ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV 3XO | Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Creta, Venue, and i20 prices hiked

            Hyundai Creta, Venue, and i20 prices hiked

            By Jay Shah04/08/2024 17:22:53

            Hyundai India has increased the prices of Venue, i20, and Creta in April 2024.

            MG Hector Blackstorm leaked

            MG Hector Blackstorm leaked

            By Desirazu Venkat04/08/2024 15:41:37

            This is the third Blackstrom edition from the British automaker in India

            Mahindra XUV3X0 interior revealed in new teaser

            Mahindra XUV3X0 interior revealed in new teaser

            By Desirazu Venkat04/07/2024 13:39:04

            The new XUV3X0 will be launched in India on April 29, 2024

            Kia India roadmap for 2024-25 revealed

            Kia India roadmap for 2024-25 revealed

            By Jay Shah04/06/2024 12:40:54

            Kia India will launch 3 new cars including two electric vehicles in 2024-25.

            Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Edition launched at Rs. 71.17 lakh

            Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Edition launched at Rs. 71.17 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale04/05/2024 13:15:28

            Lexus India has launched a new edition of the NX 350h called ‘Overtrail’ at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 71.17 lakh. This new edition slots between the Exquisite and Luxury variants and costs Rs. 3.82 lakh more than the entry-level variant.

            Citroen C3 & eC3 introduced in Blu Edition; prices slashed

            Citroen C3 & eC3 introduced in Blu Edition; prices slashed

            By Jay Shah04/05/2024 13:00:29

            The ex-showroom prices of Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross have been reduced and the C3 and eC3 are now available in new Blu Edition.

            Skoda introduces 2024 Superb; priced in India at Rs. 54 lakh

            Skoda introduces 2024 Superb; priced in India at Rs. 54 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni04/03/2024 15:53:17

            The 2024 Superb returns as a CBU. It is available in a single variant called L&K.

            Featured Cars

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            BMW i5

            BMW i5

            ₹ 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Kia EV9

            Kia EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Kia Sonet

            Kia Sonet

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 54.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens

            Kia Carens

            ₹ 10.52 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars