Mahindra XUV3X0 interior revealed in new teaser

Interior teased

The hotly anticipated Mahindra XUV3X0 (successor to the XUV300) has been teased again and this time around we get a glimpse of the cabin ahead of its official debut on April 29. The tease reveals, as expected, a layout of beige upholstery over a black dashboard confirming many months of spy shots that we have been seeing.

Some of the visible features include an electric sunroof, dual-digital displays and climate control with a display. In fact, it more or less looks like the upgrades that have been given to the XUV400 EV a few months ago. A shot of the second row also reveals a large centre arm rest as well as headrests and seatbelts for all three occupants.

XUV3X0 is back in the game

The car had been due for a while and with things heating up in the sub-4 compact SUV segment due to all the players getting a major refresh, Mahindra has timed the car’s entry pretty well. Some glimpses of the exterior reveal a new face, rear end and design for the wheels.

It is expected to be offered with Mahindra 1.2-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol. All versions will be FWD and get both AT and MT options.

